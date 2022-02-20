BELLEVILLE — Dominick Sprague scored 29 points and Kyle Moyer contributed 21 points as Belleville Henderson’s boys basketball team cruised to an 87-59 victory over Morrisville-Eaton on Sunday in a Section 3 Class D first-round playoff game at Belleville Henderson.
Jeremy McGrath chipped in 12 points and Jacob Fargo finished with 10 for the fourth-seeded Panthers (18-3), who led 22-15 through the first quarter and extended their lead to 48-29 by halftime against 12th-seeded Morrisville-Eaton (8-12).
The Panthers advance to host No. 5 DeRuyter (16-3) in a quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.
OLD FORGE 55, SACKETS HARBOR 54
The 15th-seeded Eskimos edged the second-seeded Patriots in a Class D first-round game at Sackets Harbor.
Old Forge (8-14) advances to play No. 10 Manlius-Pebble Hill (11-9) in a Tuesday quarterfinal at a time to be announced.
Sackets Harbor finishes its season at 19-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 63, CHITTENANGO 15
Kori Nichols scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the second-seeded Lions cruised past the 15th-seeded Bears in a Class B first-round game at Dexter.
Emma Dupee contributed 11 points for General Brown (19-2), and Nichols recorded five assists and five steals.
The Lions advance to host a quarterfinal against No. 7 Oneida (15-6) on Wednesday at time to be announced.
