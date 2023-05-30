DEWITT — The South Jefferson girls lacrosse team once again squared off against its traditional postseason rival Skaneateles on Tuesday night.
Score this round to the Lakers, too, who prevailed in a defensive struggle with the Spartans in the latest meeting between the two teams in a Section 3 final.
Bella Brogan scored three goals as second-seeded Skaneateles outlasted third-seeded South Jefferson to record a 6-4 triumph in the Class D title game at Jamesville-DeWitt High School.
With the win, the Lakers claimed their fourth consecutive sectional championship, with each coming against the Spartans.
“You know, they’re skilled, too,” said South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said of Skaneateles. “So, it’s a chess match out there. It was definitely a defensive battle, I mean they obviously know us and we know them and we try and do our best to play chess against them.”
This time, Skaneateles (16-1) recorded a defensive gem against South Jefferson as goalie Emily Evans made nine saves to post the win.
“We spent a lot of time the past three days on our defense,” Skaneateles coach Bridget Marquardt said. “They’ve been putting up 20 to 25 goals a game all year long, so to hold them under double digits, we knew we could be successful. And I think our defense stepped up huge, Emily had some huge saves in the end. So we really focused defensively on matchups and different scenarios that they were going to throw at us because they are a good team.”
Paisley Cook scored a pair of goals to pace South Jefferson, which finishes its season at 16-3.
The Spartans, who never led, tied the game at 2-2 on Cook’s goal 1:41 into the second half,
But later, the Lakers struck for three goals within a span of 4½ minutes, including a shorthanded tally from Brogan, a goal from Paige Willard, and another goal from Brogan on a free-position attempt to lead 5-2 with 11:30 left in regulation.
South Jefferson responded by scoring two goals within 33 seconds on a pair of man-up goals — one from Savannah Hodges and another from Cook with 9:43 left to draw within 5-4.
But the Lakers would answer just 51 seconds later on a goal from Rachel Hackler to lead 6-4 with 8:52 left.
Skaneateles would control play for most of the rest of the way as South Jefferson struggled to generate shots on goal.
“So it was a battle of possession,” Williams said. “I think we outshot them, but just couldn’t score. We could not find the open part of the net, just shot selection or just finding the goal seemed to be our problem. I felt like we were shooting on a fishing net, not a lacrosse goal.”
Skaneateles bested South Jefferson in the past two Section 3 finals, in a one-goal margin both times.
“It’s not anything less than I expected,” Williams said of the close outcome. “I thought that they made plays when they needed to make plays and clearly it just didn’t work out for us. We tried to make plays, it’s a rare performance to only score four goals, we’ve not done that all year. But I would say they probably haven’t scored six, either.”
The Spartans have now played the Lakers in six of the past seven seasons in a sectional final, winning their first Section 3 championship in 2018.
This year, South Jefferson claimed its sixth consecutive Frontier League title en route to securing a top-seed in sectionals.
