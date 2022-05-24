SACKETS HARBOR — Natalie Gibbons stuck out 12 and hurled a no-hitter as the seventh-seeded Sackets Harbor softball team downed No. 10 Otselic Valley, 12-1, in a Section 3 Class D first-round game Tuesday.
Kendell Bisbort and Peyton Britton each added two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots (12-8 overall).
Sackets Harbor will travel to second-seeded Oriskany (14-3) for a quarterfinal game slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.
LYME 18, LAFARGEVILLE 3 (5)
Trinity Molnar went 4-for-5 as the sixth-seeded Indians defeated the No. 11 Red Knights in an all-Frontier League Class D first-round game in Chaumont.
Reagan Cole and Vivian Williams each contributed three hits for Lyme (11-6), which goes to third-seeded Brookfield (11-4) in a 5 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal.
Olivia Cratsenberg went 2-for-3 with a double for LaFargeville (6-10).
POLAND 4, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
Maddison Haver homered as the fourth-seeded Tornadoes held off the No. 13 Panthers in a Class D first-round game at Poland.
Shelbi Hagues spun a complete game and struck out 10 for Poland (11-8).
Kambylle Allen pitched six innings for Belleville Henderson (6-11).
n In other Class D action, DeRuyter beat Alexandria, 7-5.
INDIAN RIVER 7, CARTHAGE 1
Elizabeth Hellings tripled and added three RBIs as the ninth-seeded Warriors upended the No. 8 Comets in a Class A first round game in Carthage.
Katie Call chipped in three hits and two RBIs, and pitcher Jade Goring gave up only three hits for Indian River (9-8), which takes on top-seeded Jamesville-Dewitt (17-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Kiannah Ward, Shantel Cox and Reagan Almy each singled for Carthage (10-9).
SYRACUSE CBA 9, WATERTOWN 0
Mackenzie Witz tossed a four-hit shutout and drove in four runs as the sixth-seeded Brothers blanked the No. 11 Cyclones in a Class A first-round game at Syracuse.
Julia del Pino and Juliette Zimmerman each added two RBIs for Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (10-6).
Mallory Peters doubled for Watertown (8-9).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, LITTLE FALLS 2 (6)
Bryanna Moroughan belted a second-inning grand slam as the fourth-seeded Spartans beat the No. 13 Mounties in a Class B first round game in Adams.
Emma Schaefer recorded a three-hitter and tripled for South Jefferson (15-5), which hosts No. 12 Skaneateles (11-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Maria Battisti doubled for Little Falls (6-13).
SANDY CREEK 7, SAUQUOIT VALLEY 1
Julia Hollister doubled twice as the third-seeded Comets used a five-run fifth inning to top the No. 14 Indians (7-9) in a Class C first round matchup at Sandy Creek.
Lizzie Glazier drove in two runs and Hannah White went 2-for-3 for Sandy Creek (16-2), which hosts sixth-seeded Mount Markham (13-4) in a 5 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 8, ONONDAGA 3
Delaney Wiley tripled twice and drove in three runs as the fifth-seeded Vikings downed the No. 12 Tigers (10-8) in a Class C first round game in Clayton.
Marena Grenier tossed a complete game and struck out 10 for Thousand Islands (16-2). which travels to No. 4 West Canada Valley (16-2) in a 5 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal.
PULASKI 9, SOUTH LEWIS 4
Katerina Ferman plated three runs as the seventh-seeded Blue Devils beat the No. 10 Falcons (11-7) in a Class C first round game at Pulaski.
Isabell Dobson tripled and drove in two runs for Pulaski (13-3), which have won the last two Class C crowns.
BASEBALL
CARTHAGE 8, WATERTOWN 2
Aaron Luther stuck out 16 and allowed only three hits as the sixth-seeded Comets beat the No. 11 Cyclones in a Section 3 Class A game at Carthage.
Shay Sinitiere logged a pair of RBIs for Carthage (13-6), which travels to third-seeded Syracuse CBA for 5 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal.
PJ Fadel doubled for Watertown (6-11).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, CENTRAL VALLEY 3
Corey Roberts singled, tripled and plated a pair of runs as the top-seeded Spartans beat the No. 17 Thunder (8-12) in a Class B first round game in Adams.
Kaleb Peters slapped a two-run single for South Jefferson (17-2), which hosts No. 8 Cazenovia in a 5 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal.
BEAVER RIVER 7, WEST CANADA VALLEY 2
Jonah Shearer struck out 13 as the second-seeded Beavers overcame the No. 15 Indians in a Class C first round game at Beaver Falls that was a rematch of last season’s sectional final.
Brayden Campeau went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Beaver River (19-1), which hosts the winner of Bishop Ludden and Tully.
Cameron Rath and Derek Maxwell each hit solo homers in the second inning for West Canada Valley (7-10).
n In Class C play, Westmoreland defeated Alexandria, 18-1. In Class D action, Brookfield beat Sackets Harbor, 8-6.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 25, JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 1
Julia Garvin racked up three goals and six assists as the top-seeded Spartans routed the No. 8 Eagles in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal at Adams.
Macy Shultz totaled three goals and five assists while Maddi Barney and Jordyn Badalato each recorded four goals for South Jefferson (16-1), which plays Marcellus at 7 p.m. Thursday in Liverpool.
SKANEATELES 18, GENERAL BROWN 3
Anasofia Cirincione led a balanced attack with three goals as the second-seeded Lakers topped the No. 7 Lions in a Class D quarterfinal in Skaneateles.
Lilly Marquardt dished out five assists for Skaneateles (14-3).
Cameryn Case supplied a goal and two assists for General Brown (3-11).
INDIAN RIVER 18, CHITTENANGO 11
Ravan Marsell tallied seven goals and three assists as the fourth-seeded Warriors beat the No. 5 Bears for their first sectional win in program history in a Class C quarterfinal in Philadelphia.
Michaela Delles posted six goals and two assists for Indian River (12-4), which takes on top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (14-3) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Square.
Brooke Walters scored five goals for Chittenango (8-9).
FULTON 18, CARTHAGE 3
The third-seeded Red Raiders (11-6) scored 12 first-half goals in their Class C quarterfinal victory over the Comets game at Fulton.
Brooklynne Perrigo, Isabelle Wormwood and Georgiana Doldo each scored for Carthage (7-10).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
SL’S STAFFORD GETS FOUR WINS
South Lewis’ Collin Stafford took four victories in the Section 3 Class C-1 Championships at Boonville.
Stafford gained victories in the 800 meters, 1,600, 3,000 steeplechase and 3,200 for the Falcons.
The 3,200 relay of Noah Edick, Michael McGrath, Aiden Sampson and Mitchell Domagala was victorious for South Lewis, which was third as a team behind champion Herkimer.
KEMPNEY COLLECTS 4 VICTORIES
Beaver River senior Colton Kempney posted four wins at the Class C-2 Championships at West Canada Valley in Newfield.
Kempney posted first-place finishes in the 800, 1,600, 3,000 steeplechase and 3,200 for the Beavers.
Beaver River placed second in the team competition behind Dolgeville.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
BERNARDS LEAD SOUTH LEWIS
Lexi Bernard collected three wins as the Falcons placed second at the Section 3 Class C-1 Championships in Boonville.
Bernard won the 800 meters, 1,500 and was part of the 3,200 relay with Grace Bailey, Mallory Kraege and Lanelle Vile. Sister Brynn Bernard was first in the 2,000 steeplechase and 3,000.
Pulaski took the overall team title.
BEAVERS RELAY WINS
The 3,200 meter relay of Payton McIntyre, Greta Kuhl, Ava Campeau and Lauren Brandt took first at the Class C-1 championships in Newfield.
The team ran a time of 10:46.86 to beat out hosts West Canada Valley by under three seconds.
Cooperstown took the team honors and Beaver River was fourth.
GIRLS GOLF
DRAPER WINS SECTION 3 TOURNEY
Watertown’s Jillian Draper shot an 86 to finish first out of 99 golfers to win the Section 3 state qualifier at Kannon Valley Country Club in Oneida.
Draper becomes the first Cyclones golfer to make the state tournament, which will take place June 5-7 at McGregor Links Country Club in Wilton.
Samantha Booth of Immaculate Heart Central placed 26th.
