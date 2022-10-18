BELLEVILLE — Kennady Billman scored a pair of second-half goals as the sixth-seeded Belleville Henderson girls soccer team outlasted No. 11 Lyme, 4-3, for a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal victory Tuesday afternoon.
Natalie Eastman and Morgan Hodge each added goals for the Panthers (12-5 overall). Belleville Henderson travels to third-seeded Poland (14-2) for a 6 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal.
Malena Stevenson and Natalia Seery each provided a goal and an assist for the Lakers (7-9-1).
Anna Lachnit and Kat Probst each scored twice as the top-seeded host Cavaliers blanked the No. 16 Comets in a weather-shortened Class C first-round game.
Estella Renzi also scored and Jennah Netto recorded three assists for Immaculate Heart Central (16-1), which hosts eighth-seeded Cooperstown (11-5-1) in a Thursday quarterfinal. The game was stopped with 24 minutes left in regulation due to lightning.
Julia Hollister made 17 saves for Sandy Creek (5-9-2).
BEAVER RIVER 4, STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 0
Adalynn Olmstead logged two goals and an assist as the second-seeded Beavers defeated the No. 15 Cougars in a Class C first-round game in Beaver Falls.
Kaylee Zehr also scored two goals for Beaver River (17-0), which hosts No. 10 Herkimer (9-8) on Thursday with a time yet to be determined.
Abby Jacobs was credited with 20 saves for Stockbridge Valley (8-8-1).
FRANKFORT-SCHUYLER 4, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Madison Kelly registered two goals and an assist as the fifth-seeded Maroon Knights beat the No. 12 Falcons (8-8-1) in a Class C first round game at Frankfort.
Demi Scialdo also netted two goals for Frankfort-Schuyler (14-3), which takes on the winner of Mount Markham and Pulaski in a Thursday quarterfinal.
Jerika Myers made eight saves as the third-seeded Red Raiders beat the No. 14 Firebirds (9-8) in a Class B first-round game in Lowville.
Lowville (12-5) hosts No. 11 Marcellus (7-5-3) in a quarterfinal set for Thursday with time to be determined.
SKANEATELES 5, GENERAL BROWN 0
Paige Willard’s hat trick powered the fourth-seeded Lakers to a Class B first-round victory over the No. 13 Lions at Skaneateles.
Maddy Ramsgard and Camryn Calabro each added goals for Skaneateles (12-3-2), which hosts No. 12 Holland Patent (8-8-1) in a Thursday quarterfinal with a time yet to be set.
Goalie Geona Wood was credited with 24 saves for General Brown (6-9-1).
INDIAN RIVER 1, CARTHAGE 0
Caleb Adams scored in the 56th minute as the ninth-seeded Warriors edged the No. 8 Comets in a Section 3 Class A first-round game at Carthage.
Joey Raap stopped 10 shots for Indian River (8-8-1), which takes on top-seeded East Syracuse-Minoa (14-2) in a 7 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal game.
Deveraux Watson made five saves for Carthage (8-9).
