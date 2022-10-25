COPENHAGEN — Two teams that rely on speed and pressure will battle for a Section 3 girls soccer title.
Kat Probst converted a pair of penalty kicks and assisted on another goal as the top-seeded Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer team defeated No. 4 Mount Markham, 3-1, in a Section 3 Class C semifinal Tuesday night at Copenhagen Central School.
Anna Lachnit scored the other goal and Keely Cooney made nine saves for the Cavaliers (18-1), who avenged last year’s semifinal loss to the Mustangs. Caroline Entwhistle scored for the Mustangs (16-3).
IHC will be joined in the Class C final by defending champion Sauquoit Valley (16-2-1), which defeated Beaver River, 3-0, in the other semifinal game. The Indians received two goals from Addison Lazarek and the other tally was supplied by Olivia Kalil.
Katelyn Adams made 12 saves in goal for the Beavers, which wrap up one of their best seasons in school history at 18-1.
IHC 3, MOUNT MARKHAM 1
This rematch of last year’s semifinal was the opposite in every way. Last year’s game was played in near-freezing conditions and the Mustangs controlled the play, but this year’s unseasonably mild matchup saw the Cavaliers carry the game.
“We controlled 90 percent of the game,” IHC head coach Kurt Robbins said. “We had a 10-minute span in the first half where things didn’t go well before we got things back on track.”
IHC broke through after Probst finished off the first of her two penalty kicks just under 10 minutes into the first half. Mount Markham goalie Mackenzie Roth was called for a foul during a corner kick and Probst easily scored.
“We actually all practiced penalty kicks last night,” said Probst, who now has 35 goals on the season. “As we get closer to the finals, coach always wants us to practice them.”
The Cavaliers would have more chances to extend their lead, but they had shots miss narrowly and Probst hit the goalpost. But she gave IHC a two-goal lead with her second penalty midway through the second half.
“She’s just relentless and she just goes crazy,” Lachnit said.
Entwhistle scored five minutes later, but Probst found Lachnit with just over eight minutes left in regulation to give IHC the win. The victory felt extra special after last year’s semifinal defeat at South Jefferson.
“We lost last year against Mount Markham and being able to beat them and come back stronger was great,” said Probst, who has scored at least two goals in five straight games.
The IHC defense frustrated most Mount Markham chances and played a mostly error-free game and contained Entwhistle. The Mustangs weren’t able to get the ball to their top player thanks to the Cavaliers’ tight marking.
“They (the defense) have improved so much this season,” Lachnit said.
IHC now faces a stiff test from Sauquoit Valley, who beat Mount Markham in last year’s Class C final. Robbins has been following the Indians’ progress this season and his team will need a complete effort.
“I’ve watched three or four of their games and we’ll have to play as good as we can play,” Robbins said.
SAUQUOIT VALLEY 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
The Indians started off hot and never stopped, but it took a while to finally get past Beaver River goalie Katelyn Adams. Kalil’s goal in the 18th minute was on a break when she got behind the Beavers’ defense and finished off the early opportunity.
“Once you get one goal under your belt, your goal is to keep going and keep putting the pressure up,” Kalil said.
Beaver River has played games where it didn’t yield a single shot, but Adams proved her worth by keeping Sauquoit from extending its lead. She made several stops early on to keep the game from getting out of hand.
“She actually got to show what she’s made of,” Beaver River coach Tina Becker said. “We haven’t had a lot of opportunities, but she definitely showed us.”
Sauquoit had chances to extend the lead, but didn’t convert until Lazarek’s pair of second-half goals. Lazarek’s first goal of the second half in the 47th minute allowed the Indians to breathe easier.
“The second was one was pivotal because it changed the momentum of the game,” Sauquoit Valley coach Courtney Roberts said.
The Indians enjoyed their vocal traveling contingent that made the 75-mile journey from the Mohawk Valley. Senior midfielder Kaitlyn Corr welcomed the noisy support.
“They really pump up everybody and they just get us all going,” Corr said.
Both IHC and Sauquoit play similar styles and will use pressure and speed to force opponents into mistakes. The winner of the Section 3 final will play at Section 4 in the state tournament Nov. 5.
“They play passes to the feet and are they’re fast,” Sauquot Valley senior Celena Sperbeck said of IHC. “But I think if we go all-out and play the way we can play, we’ll get another sectional title.”
Despite the loss, Becker was grateful to have coached one of the best teams in program history.
“This was a phenomenal season,” Becker said. “They showed up to play and did everything they needed to do to get to this point.”
BOYS SOCCER
SKANEATELES 1, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sean Kerwick scored the game’s lone goal in the 49th minute, with Casey Kenan assisting, as the fifth-seeded Lakers (13-4-2) edged the top-seeded Spartans in a Class B semifinal at Jordan-Elbridge High School.
Goalkeeper Evan Widrick finished with seven saves for South Jefferson (12-2-2).
CBA 4, WATERTOWN 0
Will Harrigan scored a pair of goals in the second half as the top-seeded Brothers defeated the sixth-seeded Cyclones in a Class A semifinal played at Fayetteville-Manlius.
Jack Griffith and Andrew Kohlbrenner each tallied a goal in the first half for Christian Brothers Academy (17-0-1) and goalie Finn Wheeler made two saves to record the shutout.
Goalie Devin Connell finished with 14 saves for Watertown (11-5-2).
