The second-seeded Lyme boys basketball team’s Section 3 Class D semifinal game against No. 3 Old Forge was postponed from Saturday to Monday evening due to possible inclement weather in the Syracuse area.
The game, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. at Onondaga Community College today, will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at Carthage High School. The winner will advance to play in the finals March 7 at OCC.
In Class B, both General Brown and Lowville are still planning to play as scheduled tonight at OCC. No. 3 General Brown will play No. 2 Solvay at 6:30 p.m., and No. 1 Lowville will play No. 5 Marcellus at 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.