Lyme’s semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday at Carthage
Lyme players, coaches and assistants pose for a photo after winning the Frontier League ‘D’ Division finals game over Copenhagen at Jefferson Community College in Watertown a couple of weeks ago. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

The second-seeded Lyme boys basketball team’s Section 3 Class D semifinal game against No. 3 Old Forge was postponed from Saturday to Monday evening due to possible inclement weather in the Syracuse area.

The game, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. at Onondaga Community College today, will be played at 6 p.m. Monday at Carthage High School. The winner will advance to play in the finals March 7 at OCC.

In Class B, both General Brown and Lowville are still planning to play as scheduled tonight at OCC. No. 3 General Brown will play No. 2 Solvay at 6:30 p.m., and No. 1 Lowville will play No. 5 Marcellus at 8:15 p.m.

