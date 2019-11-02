DEXTER — The Auburn chants and screams lasted long after it defeated Indian River, 61-59, in double overtime Friday night at General Brown High School, sending the Maroons to Section 3 Class A football championship.
The Maroons (7-2 overall) will meet Carthage in next week’s title game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse against Carthage, which was a 48-28 winner over Whitesboro in the earlier semifinal.
The chants lasted throughout the Maroons jog off the field, well into the locker and then the parking lot.
Meanwhile, Indian River stayed silent. The herd of the Warriors kneeled on the field, trying to process how they blew a 32-point, second-half lead.
After Warriors head coach Cory Marsell addressed his heartbroken players, he stood silent, massaging his face and head with his hand.
There a ton of things that could have gone differently.
Indian River (7-2) could have recovered the back-to-back onside kicks in the third and fourth quarters that set Auburn up for two massive touchdowns. The first was a 13-yard pass from Troy Churney to Leon Atkins, and the second was a trick play, running back Shaheed Beal to a wide-open Churney.
The muffed kicks surprised Marsell just as much as anyone else.
“A crazy bounce and I think one of our guys thought someone else (was) getting the one over (there),” Marsell said as he pointed to the location of the second kick. “I don’t understand, in those situations you think if anyone could get it, they should get it. It’s something that we practice, but I guess we have to spend a little bit more time on it.”
Auburn dominated the time of possession in the second half. Even when the Warriors got the ball back, they failed to gain substantial ground and ultimately handed the ball back to the Maroons and back into the hands of Churney.
The junior played on a completely different level during his second-half comeback. He completed 21 of 37 passes and finished with seven passing touchdowns and one receiving score.
“The quarterback got hot, we didn’t tackle him in the pocket and we didn’t make plays,” Marsell said. “We were actually in position a lot of the time, we just didn’t make plays. You have to make plays, they made plays. They won the second half and they deserved to win.”
Five different receivers caught passes for the Maroons, but no receiver proved to be more valuable than Dante Herndon. The senior finished with 121 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
“It was kind of a momentum game,” Marsell said. “If you field the onside kicks, we’re going to the Dome. If we don’t fumble the ball, like we did early, we’re going to the Dome.”
But instead it will be Auburn going to the Dome and it will be Auburn which will have a rematch with Carthage.
CARTHAGE 48, WHITESBORO 28
After blowing out Whitesboro two weeks ago, Carthage was tested against the Warriors in their semifinal victory.
Ultimately, the play of primarily Nick Sardina, Zach Britt and Jeff Cubino mattered little as the Warriors lost by three touchdowns. However, for the Comets it proved to be a valuable experience ahead of their second consecutive Class A title game appearance.
After taking a 21-7 lead into the half, the Comets (8-1) found themselves up by only a score after fumbling the ball away, resulting in Whitesboro (4-5) scoring a 48-yard touchdown on a Sardina-to-Britt slant route.
“We’ve had some success and we’ve had some games get out of hand so quickly with Fombo [Azah] breaking off some runs and the offense going that we just kind of fell into a lull,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said. “We did not have a good week of practice. It’s really tough in the semifinals, the kids know what comes next week, they know what’s in the distance and their focus just wasn’t there. It was really good for our kids to have to deal with some adversity and hopefully they’re stronger because of it.”
Whitesboro showed it was going to play the Comets tough from the get-go. Aside from an opening three-and-out, the Warriors’ early drives were pesky. Sardina and Cubino would put together multiple, two-to-five-yard carries and ultimately pick up a couple of first downs before the Comets defense shut down the drive.
The Warriors became more productive once they started playing Sardina at quarterback and utilizing the wildcat more.
“You didn’t know if he was going to throw it or run it,” Carthage senior Collin Null said. “We just had to stay in a five, play heads up and just go.”
Sardina finished with 74 rushing yards, 109 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
After Whitesboro made it a one-score game, the Comets immediately responded by scoring a touchdown of their own. They game really tilted back in their direction though when quarterback Nick Cavellier, tuck the ball in and took off for a 70-yard touchdown. It was far from an easy score, the senior zigged and zagged and broke a few tackles along the way.
“We get so used to one guy carrying the ball all the time that when one guys breaks one like that — and Nick can do that, he did it in the first game of the year,” Coffman said. “We get into that mode where it’s Fombo left, Fombo right, Fombo left, Fombo right and that [Cavellier] run sparked us. All of a sudden the kids were like we can do this other ways too.”
After a rough start, Fombo Azah eventually came around. He finished with 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“They are the first team we’ve played twice this season so I think that really helped them,” Azah said. “The coaches probably told them what to expect me to run the ball a little bit. They slowed us down a bit but as the game went on we adjusted and we did what he had to do.”
WATERVILLE 7, BEAVER RIVER 6
Tristian Graham caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to tie the game, then kicked the game-winning extra point as Waterville pulled out a Class D semifinal victory over Beaver River at Lowville.
Beaver River (6-3) held a 6-0 lead after a first-quarter score until the fourth, before Waterville’s Cody Spooner hit Graham for the tying TD.
Waterville (7-2) advances to the Class D title game next week in the Carrier Dome where it will play the winner of today’s game between Frankfort-Schuyler and Dolgeville.
