ORISKANY — After four quarters and an overtime period, ninth-seeded Sackets Harbor fell to No. 8 Oriskany, 74-72, in the preliminary round of the Section 3 Class D boys basketball tournament Friday night.
Tyler Green hit eight 3-pointers and put up 33 points for the Patriots (13-8) while Nolan Baker contributed 20 points.
Sackets Harbor took a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter but was outscored 18-17 in the next eight minutes to force overtime. The Patriots had to rally back early after trailing 22-10 after the first quarter.
Steven Armstrong led the scoring for Oriskany (13-8) with 22 points while adding 13 rebounds for the double-double.
Jaden Oshel scored 15 points and Colton Davis had 17 for Oriskany.
FULTON 59, WATERTOWN 46
Seth Grimshaw posted 23 points as the seventh-seeded Red Raiders beat the No. 10 Cyclones in a Class A preliminary round game at Fulton.
Dom Abbott chipped in 15 points for Fulton (13-8).
Ryan Peters paced Watertown (11-10) with 20 points.
DERUYTER 79, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 39
Tristan Worlock scored 20 points and Benjamin Barnes had 14 for No. 1 DeRuyter (21-0), topping No. 16 Belleville Henderson (7-13) in the preliminary round of the Class D tournament.
COPENHAGEN 73, MANLIUS-PEBBLE HILL 36
Keegan Morrow tallied 22 points as the fifth-seeded Golden Knights downed the No. 12 Trojans in a Class D preliminary round game at Copenhagen.
Lucas Graves (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Tucker Carroll (11 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles for Copenhagen (16-5), which hosts No. 13 Brookfield in a quarterfinal game with date and time to be determined.
James Kelly netted 13 points for Manlius-Pebble Hill (9-12).
CENTRAL SQUARE 73, CARTHAGE 43
Elijah Whitfield recorded 22 points for Carthage in the Comets’ season-ending loss to Central Square in the Class A preliminary round in Central Square.
Zion Tevaga contributed 10 points for No. 12 Carthage (8-13), while Brandon Kulakowski scored a team-high 19 points for No. 5 Central Square (15-6).
LYME 82, LAFARGEVILLE 37
Tyler Wilson, Isaiah Wilson and Kyle Gaumes each scored 20-plus points to lead No. 2 Lyme to a 45-point win over No. 15 LaFargeville at home in the preliminary round of the Class D tournament.
Tyler Wilson led the scoring with 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers for Lyme (19-1). Isaiah Wilson finished with 21 points along with eight rebounds and four assists, both team highs.
Lyme will advance to play No. 7 McGraw at home Tuesday in the Class D quarterfinals.
n In other sectional playoff news, No. 6 Beaver River defeated No. 11 Sherburne-Earlville, 60-32, in the preliminary round of the Class D tournament; No. 12 Thousands Islands fell to No. 5 Onondaga, 59-55, in the preliminary round of the Class C tournament; No. 14 South Lewis lost to No. 3 West Canada Valley, 87-57, in the preliminary round of the Class C tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 58, SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE 42
Kennady Amo was two assists shy of a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Vikings topped the No. 12 Marauders in a Class C preliminary round game at Clayton.
Delaney Wiley supplied 18 points for Thousand Islands (13-6).
Tessa Cole led all scorers with 24 points for Sherburne-Earlville (8-13).
IHC 41, MCGRAW 30
Hannah Malbouf scored 22 points as the No. 10 Cavaliers upset the seventh-seeded Eagles in a Class D preliminary round matchup at McGraw.
Sam Malbouf added eight points for Immaculate Heart Central (11-9), which travels to second-seeded Hamilton for a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Karissa Wilbur scored 13 points for McGraw (12-8).
LYME 65, STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 15
Francesca Wilson scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds as Lyme toppled Stockbridge Valley in the Class D preliminary round game at Chaumont.
Olivia Ososkalo had 13 points and seven steals to go along with Wilson’s double-double. No. 4 Lyme (16-3) will play No. 5 Poland at home on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Hannah Greene led Stockbridge Valley (5-14) in scoring with seven points.
SANDY CREEK 71, NEW YORK MILLS 60
Riley Dowlearn scored 21 points to give No. 8 Sandy Creek a victory over No. 9 New York Mills at home in the preliminary round of the Class D tournament.
CJ Barney contributed 15 points for the Comets (13-7), who advance to play at No. 1 Brookfield on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
MADISON 68, LAFARGEVILLE 50
Maryellen Coleman scored 17 points to lead No. 6 Madison (15-6) past No. 12 LaFargeville (9-11) at Madison Central School in the preliminary round of the Class D tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.