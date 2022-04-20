BEAVER FALLS — Coach Cody O’Donnell said the Beaver River Clay Target team had 38 shooters last season.
During the regular season, the Beavers were placed in conference 14.
“Each conference is based upon team size and as one of the largest teams in the state we are placed in the last conference to compete against schools our size,” the coach explained.
Awards from the New York State High School Clay Target League:
Ethan Moore, second place male with a 23.1 season average
Zavier LaPlante, third place male with a 22.6 season average
Macey Hoch, third place female with a 19.5 season average
Receiving All-state patches for having a top 25 overall average in the entire state are Ethan Moore, 23.1; Zavier LaPlante, 22.6; George Gerow, 22.3; and Eric Getman, 22.3.
Beaver River placed first as a team in the conference during the regular season.
Due to COVID the 2021 State Tournament was held virtually with each team shooting on their home field. The Meyer N’ More Relay for Life Team provided food for the all-day event with the proceeds — more than $500 — going to the team’s effort to support the American Cancer Society.
Two Beaver River shooters medaled at the State Tournament — Ella St.Croix, first place novice female with a 82 and Shyannie Davoy, third place novice female with a 74.
Beaver River placed first for the Novice Team.
The team placed fourth out of 74 overall as a team during the tournament with a team score of 460. They take the top five shooters and combine their scores for a team total. The following scores counted toward that: Connor Edick(97), Carson Peters(92), Eric Getman(91), Zavier LaPlante(91) and Ethan Crouse(89).
Team awards were presented. High Male on the team with 23.1 average was Ethan Moore 23.1 and High Female on the team with a 19.5 average was Macey Hoch.
Most Improved on the team gaining 8.9 targets on his average from 2020 to 2021 was Eric Walseman.
The Coaches Award went to Remington Rupert.
“Each year we look back on our season and pick one young shooter who stood out through the year,” Coach O’Donnell explained. “For the 2021 season we had one young man that did just that — 2021 for this shooter was his first year on the team and for the first half he struggled. However, this did not discourage him from working extremely hard to become the shooter he wanted to be. Trying new guns, practicing every Monday night, and eventually shooting in the Northern Tier Trap League he started to shine. Eventually outshooting the coaching staff a few nights and ending the NTTL season with a 20.53 average. Not only did he work hard on his own shooting skills, he worked hard for the club. Helping at all our events filling traps, keeping score, and even helping Craig sell his pies for the wheel shoot. He always is the first one to lend a hand setting up the field or staying late to help pick up. I hope that your fellow shooters look at you as an example of what we look for on this team. I even had the pleasure of being on the line when this young man shot his second 25 ever.”
Coach O’Donnell was assisted by Chuck Meyer, Craig LaChausse, Scott Glenn, Patrick Lee, Clancey O’Donnell and Kevin Meyer.
During the season end awards banquet, Coach O’Donnell pointed out if not for Chuck Meyer’s efforts, the team did not have to worry about shells.
Mr. LaCahausse and Mr. Glenn were recognized for running the kitchen at the running the kitchen at the club during our events with 75% of the profits going directly to this team and 25% of the profits going to the Fish and Game for use of their facility.
“Last year they profited $1,783.00 with $445.75 of that going to the club,” said the head coach. “We also would like to thank the parents who have signed up to help in the kitchen throughout the summer. Your continued help and support is greatly appreciated.”
Mr. Lee was credited with keeping the team in compliance with the coaching requirements to operate this team. Kevin Meyer was recognized for his diligence with score keeping and Clancey O’Donnell for training the left-handed shooters.
