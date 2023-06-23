BEAVER FALLS — Determined to maintain a winning reputation, Jake Boliver found additional ways to contribute to another standout season for the Beaver River High School baseball team.
The senior catcher took on the increased role of pitching ace and utilized his versatility, knowledge, and experience to help push the Beavers to a 20-3 overall record before falling to eventual champion Little Falls in the Section 3 Class C semifinals.
Boliver’s all-around offerings led to his selection as the Times All-North Frontier League Most Valuable Player, as chosen by the Times sports staff based on recommendations from participating league coaches.
Boliver played primarily between his preferred position of catcher and his new role as the No. 1 pitcher, and ultimately lined up at seven of nine positions during his senior campaign.
He also served as a mentor to sophomore pitchers Cooper Joslin and Kade Schneider, both on the mound and guiding them through games behind the plate, helping the Beavers overcome the loss of ace pitching tandem Jonah Shearer and Brayden Campeau.
“Talking to him just about every day about different things, it was almost like he was a coach as much as a player, he’s been around baseball,” Beaver River coach Brandon DeLong said.
“I didn’t really have to call games because Jake knows situations and the breakdown of pitch counts, when to throw certain pitches and when not to throw pitches. It was good, not only as a help to (the younger pitchers) but help to us as coaches, we could worry about other things defensively and have him call games.”
Boliver ended his varsity career with a 42-5 team record after being called up for playoffs and starting at third base for the three-game run to the 2021 Section 3 Class C2 championship.
Boliver started this year as the fourth batter in the Beavers lineup but was in the leadoff spot by the midway point for the remainder. He finished with a .427 batting average, including seven doubles and three home runs, scored 45 runs and drove in another 22 while stealing 19 bases.
He pitched 53 innings — topping his previous career varsity total by 40 frames — and posted a 6-3 win-loss record with 91 strikeouts and a 2.20 earned-run average.
DeLong credited the senior with building his arm strength dating back to offseason training last winter in preparation for the larger workload on the mound.
“I liked taking on that role, I had tough shoes to fill, but tried my best to make it work,” Boliver said of becoming the ace.
Boliver acknowledged that he still preferred the catcher position and enjoyed working behind the plate with the familiar sophomore pitching duo, both of whom he caught on other teams growing up.
Boliver started playing catcher at the lowest youth levels and threw out seven would-be base stealers this year.
“You control how the game goes and you see everything,” Boliver said of why he took to the catcher position.
He added: “I always liked it because you’re the only person looking out, everyone else is looking in at you, and it seemed special to me.”
Boliver filled in elsewhere as needed and lined up at every position except second base or right field at various points throughout the campaign, including as designated hitter to rest his pitching arm.
He credited his father — 1994 Beaver River graduate, Mike Boliver, a former standout shortstop — for helping develop his multi-faceted skill set as his coach through youth leagues.
“My father had a big role in baseball in my life,” Boliver said. “We watched a game just about every night through my childhood, big Yankees fans, he loves the sport and I guess his love for it kind of came down to me.”
Now that his time swinging the lumber is over on the diamond, Boliver plans to join his father’s company “Eager Beaver Tree Service,” full-time after working for the family business the past four years.
