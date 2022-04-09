SACKETS HARBOR — Tyler Green has been in tune with the tradition of Sackets Harbor basketball for most of his life on and off the court.
This past season, completing his scholastic career as a dominant player on the court, Green elevated himself into school history.
Finishing as the top scorer in the Frontier League, Green became the all-time leading scorer in program history and established himself as one of the most prominent players to wear the school’s colors of maroon and white.
For his efforts, Green has been named the Times All-North Most Valuable Player in boys basketball from the Frontier League.
“The experience has been amazing,” Green said. “It’s something unique in that not everybody gets the opportunity to experience and I’m truly grateful for everything that has happened and the way that everything played out. The last five or six years being with this program have been some of the best in my life.”
Green finished with a league-best 604 points in 21 games this season, good for an average of 28.8 points per game.
He helped guide the Patriots to a share of the league’s “D” Division regular-season title and then to the division’s playoff championship.
“Definitely my favorite game that I take pride in was the championship game at JCC,” Green said. “Just to be able to put on that type of show in front of the that big of a crowd and to be able to lead my school, my community and my team to the first Frontier League championship in five years was just a great feeling.”
Green finished with 1,548 career points in five varsity seasons, making him the top scorer ever in the program after he grew up watching Patriots teams of the past.
“Tyler’s impact on the basketball court this year was unmatched,” Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins said. “He had probably the greatest individual season of any player who has ever put on a Sackets Harbor uniform. More importantly, the legacy that Tyler left on our basketball program will be felt for many years.”
Green entered the season with 944 career points scored over the course of three-plus seasons as the Patriots played only 14 games in 2021 in a campaign shortened because of the pandemic.
“The all-time scoring record here at Sackets was a big accomplishment and I’m truly grateful to have the opportunity to do that,” Green said. “I wish I could have brought more than just a Frontier League title home, but it’s just the start of the program and I’m just here to make sure it keeps going.”
This season, he overtook all of the top 10 scorers, including the top five of Nick D’Alessandro, who held the previous career mark of 1,521 points, Zach D’Alessandro, Matt Vincent, Robbins, and Charlie Bridge III.
“So coach (Robbins) was fourth and Andrew Kenney, who is our assistant coach, he was seventh on the list,” Green said. “And actually my neighbor Jordon Allen is on that list, too, but all the guys on this list are just incredible basketball players that were raised through the program. On this list you see the three to five years of basketball at the varsity level is what got them to this list and it feels great to be on the top of it.”
Perhaps Green’s finest moment came in the Frontier League playoffs against division foe Belleville Henderson.
The two teams had split the regular-season series, thus sharing the regular-season crown.
“It was great, it was a great final,” Green said. “We had a great time, we went in thinking it was just another game, nothing to it, no rivalry, no distinction, it was just another game. It was a great atmosphere and it worked out pretty well for us in the end.”
Green took charge by scoring 40 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to propel the Patriots to a 69-56 triumph over the Panthers in the “D” Division final at JCC on Feb. 11 to secure the team’s first league playoff championship since 2015-16.
“Earlier in the season, it was great leading up to that point where we had to play them, we knew they were going to be a tough team,” Green said of Belleville Henderson. “We knew that since the beginning of the year that we had nothing to lose, we weren’t expected to be the top team in the league and that was put on them. And we were just there to make a name for ourselves and show everybody that we were a team to beat and I think we did that.”
At one point, Green scored 11 straight points for Sackets Harbor in the win and made eight of nine free-throw attempts, including a perfect 5-for-5 in the decisive final quarter.
In his career, Green made free-throw shooting one of his main strengths as he drained 240 of 291 attempts from the foul line, finishing with 82.5-percent efficiency.
He wasn’t bad from the field, either, as he made 49.7 of his field goals (553 for 1,113) and finished at 41.1 percent in 3-pointers (202 for 492).
Green’s free-throwing shooting prowess began when he was a youngster as he competed in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest finals in Chicago when he was 13.
“It’s something that people don’t really see great value in, free throws are one of the biggest parts of the game, those can make a big difference,” said Green, who also led the Frontier League in free throws (97) this season.
Green is considered a guard, yet he has taken on multiple responsibilities on the basketball court.
“Actually my position changed a lot throughout the years,” Green said. “At first I was just kind of a wing guard, so I’m going to be out on the wing, if I get the ball I can shoot and if need be take it to the basket. But I kind of worked in that part where I’m always going to have the ball, that point guard mentality.”
Green also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.2 steals per game in his senior season.
“I definitely take pride in the ability to be able to score, but definitely being able to make plays for others is big for me,” Green said. “It’s a stat that really isn’t seen too often, it’s just the small plays, the defensive efforts that you don’t normally see in the paper. I truly take pride in those stats because it just made me more involved with the team and made the team more involved with what was going on at the time or during a certain situation.”
Green broke the record on the final game of the season when Sackets Harbor hosted Old Forge in a second-round sectional game on Feb. 20. But it proved to be a bittersweet moment as the second-seeded Patriots were edged by the 15th-seeded Eskimos, 55-54.
“It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason and those younger guys are going to be better off because of it,” Green said. “And I know they’ll do just fine next year and for years to come because of it.”
Green appreciates the history of the Sackets Harbor program and is pleased to have helped forge another chapter.
“It’s something that I’m going to appreciate for the rest of my life,” Green said. “After I graduate just to be able to come back and help the program and see all these great people and see what they grow up to be and just to know I was a part of that — and now I’m a part of the history of Sackets Harbor basketball. It’s a great experience and it’s truly a great feeling.”
He’s also looking forward to see what the Patriots, whose lineup included a rotation of four freshman and two sophomores, can achieve in the future.
“Tyler has been great, not just in the way he impacted his young teammates, but also the players on JV, modified and even the elementary students who looked up to him,” Robbins said of Green, who hopes to play basketball in college. “As good a basketball player as Tyler is, he’s a better person, teammate, and leader.
