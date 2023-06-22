CANTON — Softball has been a family affair for Canton’s Hadley Alguire, who helped the Golden Bears to a 59-5 record and three straight Section 10 Class B championships during her career.
Alguire, a senior, was the Times All-North Northern Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player as a sophomore and has won the honor again this year.
She pitched and played all four infield positions for the Golden Bears (21-2 overall). She recorded a 1.89 earned-run average with 79 strikeouts. She also batted .486 with three home runs, stole 23 bases and drove in 35 runs.
Canton head coach Mike Wentworth is her uncle and Kacie Wentworth Brabaw is her cousin and pitching coach. Her younger sister, Tessa, a freshman, was a teammate this season.
“We are one big family,” Alguire said of Canton’s program. “My uncle and Kacie put so much time and effort in the program. He’s up here every morning working on the field. Our team, we get along so well, we have a great bond.”
Alguire played in one varsity game as an eighth-grader, then missed her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a sophomore she set a school record with a .622 batting average and ended her career with a .544 average.
She missed the end of her junior season with a thumb injury and was replaced on the roster by Tessa, who became a full-season teammate this year.
“I loved playing with her and I always trusted her at shortstop,” Alguire said. “Whenever it got hit to her, she always got the out. I thought we worked pretty well together.”
Alguire is the daughter of Wentworth’s younger sister, Alison, but she never really worked with her in softball until she joined his team.
“It’s been a true honor to coach Hadley,” Wentworth said. “She is my niece, but she loves the game as much as I do. She’s a skilled player and can play lots of different positions. She’s super coachable. She’s there every day and works hard. She’s going to be tough to replace.
“She is a totally different type of player than anybody in our family. Even Tessa is different. She’s so fundamentally sound and does everything right. She started out the year with kind of a rough (offensive) stretch in the first couple weeks of the season, and the season goes quick. She wanted to work her way out of this and came over to the hitting cage night after night and asked if we’d throw to her and she worked her way out of it and had a great year and a great second half.”
Alguire split pitching duties the past two years with junior Ava Hoy. As a sophomore Alguire shared duties with her older cousin Emily Wentworth.
But Emily Wentworth suffered a knee injury early in Alguire’s sophomore year, which caused her to have to pitch more, a responsibility she handled well.
“Her sophomore year was a monster year and that just gave her the confidence to lead,” Wentworth said. “I think it gave her a huge boost and that was the start of her whole career. Her and Sydnee Francis were the two leaders on our team and we had some great leadership. She’s not a super-vocal girl, but she leads by example. She does a nice job.”
Wentworth also enjoyed having two of his nieces on this year’s team.
“I feel like the whole team is family, but when you do have relatives on the team, it’s a great experience,” Wentworth said. “We were player-coach first. If we are at a family event we rarely talk about softball.”
Alguire will play for SUNY Brockport next year, but she doesn’t know what position she will play.
“I’m not really sure what I’m going to do yet,” Alguire said. “I’m just going to go and try my best. I love their childhood education program.”
