CARTHAGE — The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 11th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation on July 22. This year’s 50 Bird Shoot had 97 participants and raised more than $4,500 to benefit transportation of Volunteer Transportation Center clients in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“This was our best year yet,” said VTC foundation director and director of communications Jeremiah S. Papineau. “We had an amazing turnout and it was great to again see more younger shooters compete, thanks to the support of local high school teams and local clubs, including the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.”
“Every year, the Carthage Rod and Gun Club puts on a great shoot,” he continued, “with many clubs in the Northern Tier Trap League showing up to compete and support the shoot. We’re very proud to see how this event has grown.”
Top Gun of this year’s 50 Bird Shoot was Terry Zimmer with a score of 50. Other winners of the shoot were: Sub-Junior Class, Remington Rupert, 47; Junior Class, Joseph Schrodt, 43; Veteran Class, John Bach, 48; Senior Veteran Class, Pat Putman, 49; Ladies Class, Charity Rupert, 46; D Class, Jason Lesperance, 43; C Class, Joel Dindl, 45; B Class, Nate Arndt, 48; A Class, Dennis Jackson, 49; and AA Class, Declan McFall, 49.
Mr. Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with their hard work behind the scenes to get this year’s event off the ground, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, and kitchen manager Valda Arndt. He further credited the support of several volunteers who worked the event, including Billie Brown, Dana Brown, Brandon Brown, Jennifer McFall, Tim McFall, Penny Covey, David Covey, Nettie Mothersell, Julia Purington, Ryan Reed, Aimee Reed, Ruth Soules and Terra Thompson.
This year’s Shootin’ Trap for Trips was underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops, and the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation. Several local businesses and individuals also donated to the event.
Those who missed the event but who would still like to make a contribution to the VTC Foundation may do so by contacting Mr. Papineau at 315-303-2590 or email jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
