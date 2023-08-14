CARTHAGE — The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 11th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation on July 22. This year’s 50 Bird Shoot had 97 participants and raised more than $4,500 to benefit transportation of Volunteer Transportation Center clients in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

“This was our best year yet,” said VTC foundation director and director of communications Jeremiah S. Papineau. “We had an amazing turnout and it was great to again see more younger shooters compete, thanks to the support of local high school teams and local clubs, including the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.”

