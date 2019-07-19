AKWESASNE — Friday’s excessive heat has postponed the night of racing at Mohawk International Raceway.
Track officials made the decision late Thursday over Facebook and Twitter. Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville still plans to hold its regular Friday night slate as of this time.
Brewerton and Fulton Speedways have also canceled their cards for Friday and Saturday night, respectively, because of the heat. Evans Mills Raceway Park is planning on racing on Saturday while Adirondack International Speedway in New Bremen is not scheduled to race this weekend due to the Lewis County Fair.
n Watertown native Tim McCreadie placed 14th at the Malvern Bank Go 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Series race at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb.
Jonathan Davenport took the lead on lap 34 to pick up the victory.
n Thursday night’s SuperDIRTcar Series Battle for the Midway 100 big-block modified race scheduled for Thursday night at Orange County Speedway was rained out.
No makeup date has been announced, but track officials are hopeful for one.
