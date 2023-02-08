High school lacrosse: Lauren Girardi named girls lacrosse coach at Immaculate Heart Central

WATERTOWN — Having orchestrated a successful career in lacrosse as a goalie at the college level, Lauren Girardi is returning home and will now coach the sport at the scholastic level.

Girardi, who starred for Watertown High School and then for Lock Haven University, has been named Immaculate Heart Central’s new varsity girls lacrosse coach.

