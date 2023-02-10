MASSENA — Alyvia Roberts scored 18 points to lead the Malone girls basketball team to a 47-28 win over Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Chloe LaBelle added 13 points for Malone (13-6 overall, 11-3 division).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Windy. Periods of rain and snow this morning will become snow showers for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 7:42 am
MASSENA — Alyvia Roberts scored 18 points to lead the Malone girls basketball team to a 47-28 win over Massena in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Chloe LaBelle added 13 points for Malone (13-6 overall, 11-3 division).
Chyler Richards scored 11 points for Massena (8-9, 7-6).
CANTON 50,
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 21
Ava Hoy picked up 21 points to send Canton (14-6, 11-3) past the Flyers in a Central Division game at Norwood.
Hailey Monica scored 13 points for the Flyers (4-16, 1-13).
OFA 51, POTSDAM 46
Amya LaFlair scored 24 points to send Ogdensburg Free Academy (10-10, 7-7) past the Sandstoners in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Olivia Merrill scored 12 points and Abigail Raven added 11.
Salwa Hmyene led Potsdam (7-13, 4-10) with 18 points and Emma Brosell scored 11.
LOWVILLE 55, LYME 48
Alyvia Millard poured in 21 points to lead the way as Lowville captured a nonleague game against Lyme in Lowville.
Anna Dening, Jakayla Spence and Stephanie Beyer each scored nine points for the Red Raiders (11-9).
Natalia Ososkalo led all scorers with 25 points for Lyme (7-12).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALONE 60, CHATEAUGAY 45
Jace Hammond and Gunvir Johal both scored 18 points for the Huskies (15-2) in a nonleague win over Chateaugay in Malone.
Walker Martin led Chateaugay (15-3) with 24 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 81,
ST. REGIS FALLS 40
Troy Peck led the Yellowjackets (12-8, 8-6) with 19 points in an NAC East Division win over St. Regis Falls in Madrid.
Kaden Kingston added 13 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Peter Arcadi led the Saints (2-15, 1-11) with 18 points. Landen Cox added 14 points for St. Regis Falls.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3,
STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 0
Maiya Hathway’s 14 service points that included four aces to go with six kills and 15 assists guided sixth-seeded Sandy Creek to a 25-10, 25-19 and 25-23 Section 3 Class D first-round victory over No. 14 Stockbridge Valley (5-9) at Sandy Creek.
Elizabeth Glazier contributed 10 kills and six digs, while Lilly Kohlbach supplied eight kills.
Sandy Creek (11-5) plays at No. 3 Morrisville Eaton at noon Saturday in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.