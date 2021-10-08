OFA saw a seven-game unbeaten streak end with a 2-1 loss to Section 7’s Chazy in a nonleague boys soccer game played on Oct. 2 under an intermittent drizzle on the Blue Devils’ turf field.
Chazy, currently ranked number one in the New York State Class D Poll, prevailed on the strength of two penalty kicks in the second half where the Eagles rallied from a 1-0 deficit.
The Eagles remained unbeaten in the regular season after suffering a 1-0 loss to Plattsburgh High in the championship game of the Chazy Tournament.
OFA Coach Matt Morley considered the game as a continuation of the strong play and development in the Blue Devils’ varsity and junior varsity ranks while dealing with COVID-19 quarantines.
“We played very well today and very hard. This was a very good game and I just feel bad for the guys. It was tough for them to have two penalty shots called in one half,” said Coach Morley.
The Devils took a 1-0 lead with 4:42 remaining in the first half when Trent Lovely won a 50-50 ball which Syrus Gladle controlled, made a diagonal run past a Chazy defender and directed the ball on the ground past Chazy goalie Zane Stevens with his left foot. It was only the third goal allowed by Chazy in nine regular season games.
Chazy’s Luke Moser and Peter LaBarge netted penalty shots after foul calls in the penalty area with 20:00 and 11:12 remaining in the game.
“Syrus Gladle scored a very nice goal and our defense played very well again without sweeper Aiden LaFlair who was injured in the Massena game. Dylan Irvine moved back and has played very well,” said Coach Morley. “We can’t let this game bother us and move on.”
The Devils (6-1-0 NAC Central) rebounded on Monday night with their sixth straight NAC Central Division win in a 10-0 decision over Gouverneur.
Chazy finished with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal in the game and scoring opportunities were very limited from scrimmage for both sides. OFA keeper Ryan Warchol made eight saves and Zach Stevens finished with three stops for Chazy.
“We played well and we are looking to get one of our best players back. It was a good game today; our games with OFA are always good,” said Chazy Coach Rob McAuliffe.
OFA will travel to Chazy next year to continue the intersectional series.
The OFA JVs dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Chazy on Saturday one day after outscoring Malone 4-3 in overtime.
“The JVs and Coach Fishel have done a great job. Syrus Gladle and Tyler Sovie have moved up with us and played well at the varsity level and today Nick Wells, one of their best players, was out.” said Coach Morley.
“The guys have played very well and playing overtime games back to back is tough. Different guys have stepped to score goals,” said OFA JV Coach Justin Fishel.
OFA 10 - Gouverneur 0: The Blue Devils’ bounced back from the Oct. 2 loss immediately as Holden Woods scored 12 seconds into the game and then set up a Franklin Beach in the 10th minute. Woods finished with two goals and two assists and defenders Theodore Hewko, Nate Woods and Dylan Irvine also scored.
Tyler Sovie scored twice and other goals came from Alex Mitchell and Trent Lovely. Andrew Doser passed out two assists and Beach and Kam Johnson added assists while Ryan Warchol made five saves to post the shutout.
“The guys played well and passed the ball well so we could get some different people into the scoring column,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
OFA 4 - Malone 0: After forging a six-game unbeaten streak at home the OFA Boys Soccer team forged a second straight NAC Central Division road win on Oct. 1 blanking Malone 4-0.
The Devils (5-1-0 NAC Central) swept the season series from the Huskies and scored four first half goals. Holden Woods tallied the first and third goal, Trent Lovely passed out two assists, Kam Johnson (1 assist) and Nate Woods scored and Nate Woods also teamed up with Dylan Irvine, Theodore Hewko and Gabe Clark in a defensive backfield which was very solid in front of keeper Ryan Warchol who posted a five-save shutout.
“The kids played well and passed the ball well and defense was solid in front of Ryan Warchol”, said OFA Coach Matt Morley.
Holden Woods opened the scoring by converting off a Frank Beach corner kick. Kam Johnson netted the second goal from Trent Lovely and Holden Woods buried the third goal with a header off a direct kick from Johnson. Nate Woods closed out the scoring from Trent Lovely.
Malone’s goalie had 18 saves.
OFA 1 - Massena 0: Jumping into a three-way race for the NAC Central Division title, OFA handed Massena its first loss in a 1-0 decision on the Raiders turf on Sept. 29.
Devils climbed to 4-1-0 in divisional play and dropped Massena to 5-1 one game after the Raiders handed Salmon River its first loss. OFA registered its first fourth straight division win off a loss to Salmon River in their Central Division opener.
Holden Woods scored the only goal of the game at the 17:56 mark on a penalty shot after Syrus Glade was taken down in the penalty area after a long run down the left side. Ryan Warchol stopped 13 saves for OFA and Colin Patterson made 10 stops for Massena which had a shot rattle the crossbar with 10 minutes to play.
“It was a great game both ways,” said OFA Coach Matt Morley. “Both teams played hard right to the end.”
