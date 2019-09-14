BRASHER FALLS — The Ogdensburg Free Academy football team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, spoiling the debut of St. Lawrence Central’s new artificial turf field with a 42-7 win in an Northern Athletic Conference game Friday night.
Tristan Lovely scored three of the touchdowns, all on short runs, while Jackson Jones added a 35-yard pass to Stephen Morley for another score.
Lovely caught a 30-yard pass from Michael Reed to extend OFA’s lead to 42-0 by halftime.
The Larries got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 6-yard run from Jayden Ashley. OFA improved to 2-0 and the Larries fell to 0-2.
WATERTOWN 40, CANTON 28
Quarterback Deante Hall rushed for 238 yards on 13 carries and scored five touchdowns to power the Cyclones past the Golden Bears in an NAC game at Watertown.
Hall rushed for a score of 44 yards in the first quarter and then ran for TDs of 28, 17, 43 and 20 yards in the fourth quarter as Watertown (1-1) pulled away.
Running back Jaiden Ramsey totaled 150 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a four-yard TD run to open the scoring for the Cyclones.
Defensively, Johnny Turner totaled 10 tackles to lead Watertown and Ramsey was credited with nine.
Zack VanBrocklin rushed for 168 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown to lead Canton (1-1), and Conner Ramsey totaled 129 yards on the ground with a score.
INDIAN RIVER 63, RFA 20
Guillermo Rosario-Acosta rushed for 253 yards on 17 carries and scored four touchdowns to power the Warriors to a Section 3 division crossover triumph at Philadelphia.
Rosario-Acosta ran for scores of 85 and 36 yards in the first quarter, one for eight yards in the second and one more from one yard out in the third quarter for Indian River (2-0).
Quarterback Robert Alexander III completed two of four passes for 43 yards on the night for the Warriors — with both of them for touchdowns — a 20-yard strike to Anthony Barker in the second quarter and a 23-yard pass to Rowan Marsell in the third quarter.
Barker also totaled 83 yards on the ground on 12 carries for Indian River against Rome Free Academy (0-2).
Defensively for the Warriors, Joseph Martin returned an interception 45 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Jake Whitmore (two sacks) and Antrvon Bell each recorded seven tackles and two sacks for Indian River and Michael Davis tallied six tackles and two sacks. Also, Martin totaled five tackles and a sack and Tanner Colvard finished with three tackles and three sacks.
LOWVILLE 44, GENERAL BROWN 14
Chad Bach accounted for 309 all-purpose yards and had a hand in all six touchdowns as the Red Raiders picked up a Class C victory over the Lions at Dexter.
Bach ran 22 times for 192 yards and scored on a pair of one-yard runs and from 11 and 53 yards for Lowville (2-0). He went 7-for-14 for 114 yards and two TD passes for the Red Raiders. Bach found Aidan MacAulay from 11 yards out and Gavin MacAulay on a 39-yard scoring strike for Lowville.
Caleb Johnson scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground from six yards and seven yards for General Brown (2-0).
Cory Smith added 14 carries and 97 rushing yards and supplied 37 receiving yards on a pair of catches for General Brown.
Friday’s game was a military recognition night, honoring fallen State Trooper David Lane to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.
UTICA PROCTOR 12, CARTHAGE 7
Tasean Cooper carried the ball 35 times and totaled 183 yards on the ground and a pair of scores as the Raiders outlasted the Comets in a Section 3 division crossover game at Carthage.
Cooper ran for touchdowns of one and 12 yards in the first quarter to account for all of the scoring for Utica Proctor (1-1).
Nick Cavellier scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter as Carthage (1-1) drew within 12-7, but got no closer.
Fombo Azah led the Comets on the ground with 73 yards on 15 carries.
DOLGEVILLE 8, SANDY CREEK 6
Gregory Gonyea found Ashton Kluge on a two-point conversion to help the Blue Devils rally past the Comets in a Class D defensive struggle at Sandy Creek.
Kyle Getman scored on a one-yard plunge to tie the game in the fourth quarter for Dolgeville (2-0).
Adam Hilton rushed 18 times for 144 yards and put Sandy Creek (0-2) ahead with a 13-yard scoring run. He also added nine tackles and added 57 return yards for the Comets. Levi Darling made 11 tackles and added a sack while Zach Paternoster supplied 10 tackles for Sandy Creek.
WATERVILLE 20, THOUSAND ISLANDS 14 (2 OT)
Connor MacKay threw for a touchdown and also ran for a score, but the Vikings were defeated by the Indians in double overtime in a Section 3 Class D East game at Waterville.
MacKay rushed for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter for Thousand Islands (0-2) and connected with Emmett Baker on a 55-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter against Waterville. Baker then ran in the two-point conversion attempt to tie the game at 14-14.
Connor Marriott rushed for two scores for the Indians (1-1), including a one-yard TD in the second overtime.
