Canton knows drill of state play

Canton’s Ryan Jones drives to the basket in the Section 10 Class C championship game against Tupper Lake. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Canton boys basketball team will leave for Glens Falls around 1:15 this afternoon, but it won’t be the first final four experience for most of the members of the team.

Canton (17-6 overall) will play Section 1’s Haldane (20-4) in a state Class C semifinal at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena. If the Golden Bears win, they will face either Section 4’s Moravia or Section 6’s Randolph at 5:15 p.m. Saturday for the state title.

