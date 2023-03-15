CANTON — The Canton boys basketball team will leave for Glens Falls around 1:15 this afternoon, but it won’t be the first final four experience for most of the members of the team.
Canton (17-6 overall) will play Section 1’s Haldane (20-4) in a state Class C semifinal at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Cool Insuring Arena. If the Golden Bears win, they will face either Section 4’s Moravia or Section 6’s Randolph at 5:15 p.m. Saturday for the state title.
Most of Canton’s current squad was in the fifth or sixth grade when Canton faced Westhill for the state Class B championship in 2017 in Binghamton. According to Golden Bears coach Troy Lassial, they sat in the stands together and watched.
Lassial was coaching that game, but this will be his first trip back to Glens Falls as a final four participant since he played in a state Class B semifinal with Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2004.
The only current Canton player who was on a bench during a final four is junior Ryan Jones, who sat with his father, Aaron, on Madrid-Waddington’s bench in 2012 when the Yellowjackets played Section 3’s Sackets Harbor in the state championship game. Ryan Jones was then age 6.
“That was incredible,” Jones said. “It was very cool to watch. I knew I wanted to be there someday and it finally happened. To experience that trip with these guys, these guys have worked hard, all these hours we’ve put in the gym finally paid off. It should be exciting. The environment and atmosphere will be pretty cool. Going as a player will be a different view. To put on a jersey is an amazing feeling.”
Jones played a key role in earning a trip to Glens Falls, scoring 21 points in last Saturday’s 64-59 win over Section 2’s Chatham. He also made a 70-foot shot as the first quarter expired to put Canton up 23-17.
“When it left my hand I knew it was going to curve to the left,” Jones said. “It felt good. It looked right on line. It was incredible. I was very shocked. That (boosted) our team right up. I saw everyone coming at me. I was so shocked. Ever since we won the Class C championship against Tupper Lake at Maxcy Hall, we finally started to turn it up. We’ve turned in another gear and we are starting to play at another level now.”
When the season started the Golden Bears did not look like a team that would be taking a bus to a state final four. Canton opened with a 1-5 overall record.
“This has been an interesting group,” Lassial said. “Having a really successful season last year with a lot of seniors that contributed a lot of minutes, we knew early in the year it would be about building our experience and getting a lot of experience. It was a difficult start but as we gained more experience and really settled in to what we were going to do and who we were going to be as a group, it’s really paid off. The guys bought into their roles and they are ready to do what they are best at. We were able to mold the team into accepting that not everybody is going to average 20 points a game, but if we can get eight guys averaging eight to 10 points a game we would be OK.
“Glens Falls is the ending point of every year. That’s everyone’s goal. It doesn’t matter what kind of regular season you had, Glens Falls is where people get recognized and you make a name for yourself and build your program. That’s an exciting place.”
Haldane beat Section 11’s Pierson, 57-53, to reach the final four, led by 6-foot-5 forward Matteo Cervone’s 26 points and 12 rebounds.
“They are very good with two big kids that are very skilled,” Lassial said. “The guards are quick and they play a pretty decent tempo. Everyone is good this time of year so we have to play well to win. With this group it’s about really just doing what we do and doing it pretty well.”
Canton can counter Haldane’s size with 6-foot-8 junior Ayomi Odetoyinbo.
“I’m really excited,” Odetoyinbo said. “I think it’s going to be faster, a lot more exciting, a lot more pressure. On and off the court we get along. We understand where each other plays, where we like to be on the court, where we want (the ball).”
