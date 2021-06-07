PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River boys tennis team is enjoying a season unlike any other, just a year removed from not being able to take the court.
The Warriors will compete in the Class B bracket in today’s Section 3 tournament slated for 9 a.m. at the Utica Parkway Courts. Indian River (6-0) won the league crown for the first time at least since Tim Callahan took over the program in 2018.
“It comes down to practicing every day,” senior Ethan Jones said. “We go out there and work hard and have good coaching.”
The team is enjoying the league title after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped spring sports and the 2020 season from taking place. It’s the first time that all five slots in the Warriors’ lineup have qualified for the sectional tournament. This year’s success is extra special considering having to go without sports last spring.
“If you would have asked me in October if we would have had a season, I would have said no way,” Callahan said. “Now we’re on the cusp of completing a full spring season and that’s awesome.”
Fall and winter sports did not have sectional championships like spring will and that’s another thing the players are grateful for. Players like senior Mason VanTassel, who played soccer in the Spring II season, didn’t get that luxury.
“It did stink not being able have sectionals, but it was nice to be able to get in a few games.” said VanTassel, who teams with Jones in first doubles.
Sectionals will give the team a chance to test themselves against some tougher competition like Jamesville-DeWitt, Oneida and the other top teams in Class B. Indian River only played against three other teams in the Frontier League season, as Alexandria dropped out before the season.
“I haven’t been scared then, so why be scared now,” junior and third singles player Will Ligabo said.
The team is a mix of seasoned players like sophomore first singles star Sam Yang and first-year players like Ligabo, who plays point guard for Callahan during basketball season. Yang’s teammates agree that he’s been a huge help getting the newer players acclimated.
“He’s taught us a few things about the game like working our serves and other parts of the game,” senior Mitchell Leeson said of Yang.
Temperatures in Utica are slated to be in the mid-70s, but feel like the upper-70s to more than 80 degrees for the Warriors’ 9 a.m. start time. Indian River will have one of the earlier classes to start, which will escape some of the warmer temperatures awaiting the later classes. The team has been preparing for the conditions.
“We’ve conditioned quite a bit and we did a lot of that over the weekend,” Callahan said.
However, there are some players that are accustomed to the conditions. Yang is from Arizona and has played in warmer temperatures previously.
“Being from Arizona, the weather doesn’t really affect me that much,” Yang said.
Carthage and Watertown players are slated to compete in the Class B tournament, while Lowville will be in the Class C.
