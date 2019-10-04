BRASHER FALLS — Three swimmers each won two events as the Canton girls defeated St. Lawrence Central 55-39 in a Northern Athletic Conference meet Friday night. It was Canton’s 100th straight win against Section 10 competition, counting dual meets and sectional championship meets.
Bella Jaskowski won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke for Canton (7-0). Emily Wentworth won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and Julia Domena added wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Emily Lantry won the 200 freestyle and Chloe Debyah won the 500 freestyle to lead the Larries (6-1 overall, 5-1 division).
