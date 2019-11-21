CARTHAGE — While the majority of the Carthage football team prepared for its upcoming state Class A semifinal game against Canandaigua Academy on its cleared off turf field, the offensive linemen were running around in the snow, pushing a sled in unison across the slick surface.
The further Carthage advances in the state playoffs, the tougher the opponent will be. The Comets’ offensive line experienced that last Friday at Vestal High School, when Union-Endicott (2-8) pushed around some of the linemen and made partially subdued Carthage’s offensive approach.
“Watching the film, it wasn’t nearly as much their nose guard as I thought it was,” Comets coach Jason Coffman said. “It was more their middle linebacker that really wreaked havoc on us and they stunted constantly. They were playing a five front against us and they brought linebackers, we have five linemen and they were bringing six.”
Carthage center Harrison Scott learned a lot last week.
“We learned that we were just going through the motions,” Scott said. “We had to fire out the ball and be quicker. Just be in the right mindset and dominate this week.”
Tonight at Cicero North-Syracuse, Carthage (10-1) will line up against a team almost identical to them, even down to the uniform colors. Canandaigua Academy (10-1), nicknamed the Braves, is the Class A champion out of Section 5. Last week, they defeated South Park of Section 6 in the regionals, 24-6.
Both the Braves and Comets have very similar styles.
“They’re a mirror-image of us,” Coffman said. “They’re a mirror image of us, they’re big up front, they’re really good on defense. They’re going to feed their running backs, they’ve got No. 21 (Dom Comella) who is very dynamic and No. 25 (Zach Wantuck) who gets a lot of carries. Their quarterback will run it when you least expect it, they’re a really dynamic team and are going to be very good at this point in the year.”
Canandaigua Academy has won 10 straight after losing its first game of the season to rival Victor. Similarly, Carthage is riding a nine-game winning streak.
Both teams will obviously look to get on the board early, but scoring quickly proves to be even more important the deeper the Comets get into the state playoffs.
“It’s a big advantage to play from in front, that’s our goal, to get the ball, go down and score a touchdown,” Coffman said. “To get points on the board and see how they react to that. They’re a team that feeds of [its] energy and feeds off the energy of the situation. As they get a lead, they get stronger, just like we do.”
Last week, the Braves scored 14 points before the Sparks could recorded a first down. South Park didn’t score its first points until the fourth quarter.
At this point in the postseason, preparation is crucial but so are mid-game adjustments. Much of the Comets’ success will ride on how they’re able to adapt to Canandaigua Academy.
“We have to do that a lot, we know that with every game that other teams will see what we’re doing and will adjust,” Comets running back Fombo Azah said. “You can’t always stay with the same offense or the same defense or whatever you’re doing, you always have to adjust.”
Azah’s season has put together one of the best seasons that Carthage has ever seen. He continued to add to his already impressive stat line last week, rushing for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
The winner will play the winner of Rye (Section 1) and Cornwall Central (Section 9) next Friday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for the state championship.
