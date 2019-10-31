Carthage, Indian River games to be televised

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
NBC Watertown Sports will be broadcasting both Class A semifinal games at General Brown tonight. Carthage (7-1) versus Whitesboro (4-4) will kick off at 5 p.m. and Indian River (7-1) versus Auburn (6-2) will kick off at 8 p.m. The broadcast can be found on their website nbcwatertown.com and will be broadcast on Antenna TV on channel 45.2
The winners of the two games will play each other for the Section 3 Class A title next Friday at 8 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.
