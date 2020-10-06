POTSDAM - In the third exhibition round of the fall, the Clarkson University golf team led the four-team field with a score of 323 in a one-day tournament at Potsdam Town and Country Club.
Senior Andrew Leek and sophomore Casey Ditzel poste the lowest scores for the Golden Knights, with each carding a 77. Leek scored 37 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine, recording birdies on the par-four second hole and the par-three 11th hole to go along with 11 pars. Ditzel took advantage of the par-fives on the course, notching birdies on the first hole and the 10th hole. Ditzel also had nine pars.
Senior Steve Dillon and sophomore Brennan Moreau also contributed to the team score with an 82 and 87, respectively. Dillon recorded 10 pars and a pair of birdies, including one on the par-four seventh hole and the par-five 16th hole. Moreau struggled a little on the front nine, but shaved had a 41 on the back nine, posting seven pars overall. The fifth man among the team scorers was senior Jonah Miller, who shot 88, including a birdie on the second hole.
Outside of Clarkson’s top five, senior Cameron Anthony had the lowest score with an 81, shooting 40 on the front and 41 on the back, posting back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes. Additionally, Alec Chase shot 86 with seven pars, Mike DiPaola scored 87 with nine pars and Spencer Gorton recorded an 88 with six pars. Alex Lawliss shot 92, Justin Perry carded 94, and Jacob Benware scored 95.
