College basketball
HARRISVILLE — Harrisville senior Hannah LaPlatney recently committed to play basketball for NCAA Division III Sage College of the Albany area in a ceremony at Harrisville Central School.
LaPlatney came back from knee surgery after an injury suffered during her junior year to win All-NAC honors during her senior season. She also played soccer her senior year for the Pirates.
LaPlatney plans to major in psychology while playing for the Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.