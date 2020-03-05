College football
CARTHAGE — Carthage two-way lineman Collin Null signed his national letter of intent to play football at NCAA Division II Mercyhurst University on Thursday.
He’s the second player from last season’s Carthage team that made it to the Class A state championship game to sign on to play collegiately. Kicker Casey Farrell signed to play at the University of Maine earlier.
Null, a five-year varsity player, is a three-time Times All-North first-teamer. The Comets rushed for 3,863 total yards this season behind an offensive line anchored by Null.
