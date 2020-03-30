Joe Benedict was nearly ready to unleash following his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon when SUNY Brockport’s football spring session was canceled and exercise facilities around the state closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sandy Creek native and 2018 graduate has continued training on his own in the meantime as he aims to re-emerge in the Golden Eagles backfield for his redshirt sophomore season next fall — coming back from a lost 2019 campaign after the first extensive injury of his standout career.
Benedict — the former three-time Watertown Daily Times All-North Most Valuable Player for Section 3 football — led Brockport in rushing yardage as a true freshman in 2018 and suffered the Achilles setback while training for his highly anticipated follow-up campaign last summer.
“This is the longest I’ve ever gone without competing in anything,” Benedict said. “It’s been well over a year and I’m just excited to get back on the field and compete, play my role, and try to help get the Empire 8 championship back (for Brockport).”
Benedict was fully cleared in mid-February following months of rehab and physical therapy, and had started to train in the Brockport weight room and practice fields before campus was shut down due to the coronavirus.
When he visited home, Benedict utilized the turf field and weight room at Pacific Health Club in Liverpool before the state called for gyms to be shut down temporarily to limit spread of the virus.
Benedict has since been training with his older brother, Jake, who recently purchased a power rack for his garage in Cicero due to the closures.
“The last thing we’re ever worried about is Joe not finding a way to get something done,” Brockport head football coach Jason Mangone said. “We’re just really excited to see what he can do coming back this fall.”
Joe Benedict said that he was eager for the upcoming spring practice session that was initially scheduled to start in early April before it was canceled by the NCAA.
“For people competing for a starting spot, that’s a huge loss, because now they have to go into camp for the fall and learn the system on top of anything else,” said Benedict, who holds the state high school record for single-game rushing yards (584) and also won a state title in wrestling at 220 pounds.
“It just gives us a shorter amount of time to learn everything, and especially for me coming off an injury, that was my time to prove that I can still run, I can still catch, I can still cut and make moves.”
Benedict was amped for Brockport regular-season practices to start last summer when in late July, just two weeks before camp was set to open, the former Comets star suffered his first major injury while working through a basic plyometric exercise with his longtime personal trainer, Vinny Scollo.
About halfway through the standard routine, Benedict tried to make a cut move into a full sprint, and as he went to take off out of his cut, instantly fell and said that he felt a snap near the back of his lower leg.
“I wasn’t really sure what was happening,” Benedict said. “I think I went in shock and I went to stand back up, and then I fell back down and looked and saw an indent in my ankle, and that was kind of when I knew it was torn.”
Scollo drove Benedict to the hospital and met his parents there, and surgery was scheduled for two days later. The reality that his 2019 season was lost just as he was gearing into peak shape soon set in for Benedict.
“About the next month and a half, I was in bed and on crutches,” Benedict said. “I couldn’t do much. People and friends wanted to come see me and try to lift my spirits up, but it was definitely tough at first.”
The most severe injury Benedict had suffered prior to the achilles was a slight hamstring tear that took about four weeks for full recovery.
Mangone said that he received a text message from Benedict while he was in the hospital and the two spoke frequently during the recovery process.
“You can never get emotion through a text message, but you could kind of feel the pain that he was feeling because he’s one of those kids that you never have to worry about him getting the things done that he’s supposed to do because he’s an incredibly hard worker,” Mangone said. “Imagining everything he did that summer in preparation for the fall season, nobody probably worked harder, and for that to happen, my heart went out to him.”
Benedict underwent rehab and physical therapy in Rochester through last fall and winter, working mostly on an anti-gravity treadmill and slowly progressing to full clearance for training last month. He is still working to build strength toward a full sprint.
“No matter what level or who I’ve worked with, I put Joe in that category of guys that will literally bring more than what you ask every time,” said Scollo, a traveling strength coach who works with athletes of all ages and also owns the Scollo Strength and Performance facility in Baldwinsville.
“You tell Joe what the process is going to be, he’s 100 percent buying into the process and he’s going to fully attack it no matter what,” Scollo added. “You’re never going to not get his 100 percent, max effort. ... I would work with that kid all day long.”
Benedict’s goal is to pick up where he left off as a freshman when the Golden Eagles are able to begin practicing for next season.
The 6-foot-1 and 217-pound tailback finished with a team-best 643 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 98 carries to shine as part of a four-back rotation in 2018. He ranked third on the team in carries as one of four players to garner between 85 and 114 rushing attempts.
Benedict also caught a pair of receiving touchdowns and threw for a 48-yard score on a double-pass play to help swing momentum during a key 21-16 victory over SUNY Cortland during his debut campaign.
“I knew it was going to be a high level of competition that would bring out the best in me, which it did,” Benedict said of his first season in the program. “There were a lot of changes in the running back room, someone would get hurt or someone would move positions, and you just had to play your role. Down the stretch, my role was that of a starting tailback, but we had a good committee.”
Brockport finished 11-1 overall and won the Empire 8 Conference with a 7-0 mark in the league in 2018, finishing the season ranked No. 13 in the national polls after a second-round loss in the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Golden Eagles went 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference last season to finish No. 25 in the polls after another second-round NCAA exit.
Benedict finished his high school football career for the Comets with program records of 6,132 career rushing yards and 84 career touchdowns. He graduated with the ninth-most rushing yards in state history and ranked third all-time among Section 3 running backs, and was also a state-champion wrestler and starter in baseball for the Comets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.