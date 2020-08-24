NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday morning that low-risk high school sports such as tennis, soccer, cross country, field hockey and swimming can begin practicing and playing on Sept. 21.
Football, considered a high-risk sport, is not permitted to begin competition, but will be able to practice starting Sept. 21.
Gov. Cuomo also said schools can only travel to compete or practice against other schools in their region, or in neighboring regions, until Oct. 19. After that, the state will permit further travel.
Schools will also have to follow state Department of Health issued guidance.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association section directors and officers will meet within 24 hours, the COVID Task Force will meet within 48 hours and then officers will meet to make a decision if needed within 72 hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.