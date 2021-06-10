Ogdensburg Free Academy takes great pride in its willingness and ability to host championship events at its athletic facilities.
That pride will be showcased at an unprecedented level on Friday and Saturday as OFA will host a full weekend of Section 10 Championships.
Sectionals Return To Van Dusen
On Friday night at 5 p.m. the 2021 Van Dusen Memorial Track-Field Invitational will be staged and will play host to the Section 10 Boys and Girls Championships. For over 80 years the Van Dusen hosted the Section 10 Championships before huge crowds on the first weekend in June.
The school district and the community of Ogdensburg took great in hosting one the best run and most competitive track-field meets in New York State. In 1984 Section 10 decided to rotate the event among the venues of its track-field schools and the sectionals have also been hosted at St. Lawrence University.
Hopefully the track-field teams will be backed by strong support and produce a big crowd at the Steve Barlow Track-Field Complex. The complex is named after longtime OFA Boys Track-Field Coach Steve Barlow who continues his lifelong love and respect for the sport as an official.
Barlow’s dedication to the Van Dusen dates back to his high school days at Potsdam High School where he was a standout on a series of championship team coached by Bill Lewis.
Baseball-Softball Showcase
The OFA Baseball and Softball diamonds will play to Section 10 Championship games on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The Class C, Class B and Class C Baseball games will be staged in succession starting at 10 a.m.
The Class C and Class D Championship Softball games will staged at 10 a.m. and noon. All of the baseball and softball finals will be followed by the Northern Conference Baseball/Softball Awards presentation.
The Class A Baseball and Softball Championship games will be staged at Salmon River at 5 p.m. on Friday and the Class B Softball Championship game will be staged in Canton at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Vern Ford Rebounds
Everyone in attendance at Morristown Central’s baseball doubleheader with Hermon-DeKalb earlier this week were more than a little concerned when longtime umpire Vern Ford was taken from the field by the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department’s paramedics.
He was taken to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for treatment for what turned out to be mild heat exhaustion.
Ford was down a little bit but anything but out as he was back behind the plate at MCS’s Fran Holleran Stadium the next day for a game against Heuvelton.
Needless to say the Green Rockets were relieved and happy to see the life long Madrid resident.
“I told them that I wasn’t going to leave the field on a stretcher and that I would walk. But I took a few steps and said I was going to need some help,” said a smiling Ford.
“They checked me out and my vital signs were stable by 11 p.m. so I was released.”
Pepsi Backs Bass Derby
The St. Lawrence Valley Sportsmen’s Club and Ogdensburg Pepsi Cola are continuing their partnership for the SLVSC’s Smallmouth Bass Derby which will be staged on June 19 at Hosmer’s Marina in Ogdensburg. Anyone purchasing four six packs of any Pepsi Product will get a free registration in the derby which raises funds for the ongoing Walleye Restocking Program between the SLVSC and St. Lawrence River Walleye Association.
