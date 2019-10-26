BEAVER FALLS — All Beaver River kept saying following its 14-6 victory over Thousand Islands on Saturday was “one more game.” That’s what it will take for the Beavers to get to the Carrier Dome to play for the Section 3 Class D championship.
They begun that quest on Saturday afternoon when they hosted the No. 7 Vikings (2-6) in the quarterfinal round. The Beaver River offense, which had dominated lately, featured a different look without quarterback Sam Bush on the field. Bush injured his left shoulder in the second quarter of the Beavers’ game the previous weekend against Dolgeville. It is unclear whether the junior will be able to return next weekend for Beaver River’s semifinal game versus No. 3 Waterville (6-2).
Sophomore Jonah Mullin took Bush’s place and was responsible for both of the Beavers’ touchdowns: an 88-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Finster, then a two-yard pass to Cameron Murphy, both of which came in the second quarter.
No. 2 Beaver River (6-2) also leaned heavily on its defense. After giving up a 59-yard touchdown reception to Dylan Aznoe in the first quarter, the Beavers shut down Thousand Islands offense. Beaver River coach Matt Lyndaker called it the best game his defense has played all year.
“Just the physicality, it hasn’t been there, it’s been more like react to what (the opponent is) doing instead of just doing what you’ve been taught,” Lyndaker said. “It was good to see.”
Bush didn’t practice for the entire week leading up to game, so the message was clear throughout practice: the defense needed to take over.
“All week we talked about how guys needed to step up, you can’t sit around and feel sorry for yourself. Rise up,” Lyndaker said. “They did, between the run game and the pass game, it was awesome.”
Beaver River’s defensive line played a big role in stopping both the Vikings’ passing and running attack. The last time these two teams met in week five, Vikings’ running back Emmet Baker carried the ball 40 times and rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. On Saturday the Beavers held Baker to 76 yards on 26 carries.
“I just had to step up, all season our run defense wasn’t the best, but I knew today that we needed it after Sam went out,” defensive lineman Chase Cardinal said.
Thousand Islands’ quarterback Connor MacKay, along with offensive lineman/full back Colby Stewart, tried to boost the Vikings’ run game but never found consistent success.
The Beaver River defensive line handled MacKay, too. He finished 4-for-12 with 98 passing yards (59 came on a touchdown pass to Aznoe) and three interceptions. On at least two of the picks, MacKay was drilled as he threw.
The Beavers recorded four total interceptions in the game and Cameron Murphy picked up two of them, including the one that ended the Vikings’ final drive.
“We just wanted to shut down the pass, we didn’t think they could throw the ball and we proved it there,” Murphy said. “Those picks, I have to give the credit to Dalton (Finster) and Noah (Zehr), they just tipped that ball in the air and I was just there for it. It couldn’t have happened without them.”
