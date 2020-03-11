The state high school hockey final four in Buffalo will take place without any fans this weekend and Clarkson University’s men’s hockey team will get the weekend off as the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continued to affect athletic events involving area teams Wednesday.
The NYSPHSAA announced Wednesday afternoon that spectators will not be allowed to attend the state hockey final four in Buffalo this weekend. Section 10 champion Massena is scheduled to play Section 2’s Bethlehem at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal.
That decision came at the request of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health, Mark C. Poloncarz. The game can be viewed on the NFHS app, but it costs $10 for a monthly subscription. The notice also said pre-purchased tickets will be refunded in the next 24 hours.
“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide to our student athletes and their communities,” said NYSPHAA Executive Director Robert Zayas. “This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”
ECAC Hockey announced changes to its men’s quarterfinal pairings for this weekend after Harvard and Yale withdrew from postseason competition based on their university’s decisions regarding coronavirus.
Clarkson, the No. 2 seed, was awarded a quarterfinal bye in the revamped six-team tournament and has this weekend off. The Golden Knights were originally scheduled to host Colgate this weekend at Cheel Arena.
Cornell, originally slated to play Princeton this weekend, also will automatically advance to the semifinal round on March 20 in Lake Placid.
This weekend’s revised quarterfinal series matches are now: No. 11 Princeton at No. 3 Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn., and No. 8 Colgate at No. 4 Rensselaer in Troy.
Fans who purchased tickets for Clarkson’s series this weekend may contact the Cheel Ticket office to seek a refund. Season ticket holders also have an option of getting a refund.
The Ivy League canceled all spring sports on Wednesday and Harvard shortly afterward announced forfeiting its men’s hockey quarterfinal weekend series, which was to be against RPI.
The Clarkson women’s hockey team has also been affected as the University of Wisconsin, which hosts an NCAA women’s hockey quarterfinal game against the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. Saturday, has banned all large crowd gatherings. As of now it appears that only a limited number of family members of each team’s players will be allowed to attend.
The NCAA also announced Wednesday the suggestion that all athletic events take place without spectators, which will include every upcoming NCAA championship in any sport, including men’s and women’s hockey. The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments also will occur without any fans in attendance.
The rapidly expanding precautions among sports teams and leagues over the last two days have caused area fans to wonder what other measures will be taken.
The Lowville boys basketball team is used to playing in front of a passionate group of fans that comes out in droves for almost every game. But it’s possible they could soon be playing their state playoff games in front of a bunch of empty seats.
The NYSPHSAA has not yet made any such decision regarding the basketball state tournament. Zayas said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that “at this time we are moving (forward) with the championships, however the impact of the coronavirus could necessitate revisions to schedule.”
The Red Raiders are expected to play Seton Catholic of Section 4 in the Class B regional round of the state tournament on Sunday at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. The South Jefferson girls are also scheduled to play Norwich of Section 4 on Sunday at the Floyd L. Maines Arena.
Lowville coach Zach Shambo said his team has discussed the possibility of playing games in an empty arena.
“We’ve talked about it, but it’s something that we can’t control,” Shambo said. “Whether there are fans or not, Seton Catholic is going be there and we have to be ready to play.”
Lowville’s crowd often plays a major role in adding to the atmosphere of the game. It’s not uncommon to see multiple handmade signs and large posters of players’ faces held up in the sea of red.
“We know our team mind-set is that it doesn’t matter to us either way, we know the other team is going to be there and we’ll have to take care of them,” Lowville player Gavin Macaulay said. “It will definitely be odd, we have one of the best traveling fan sections that there is and we really feed off of their energy.”
So far only one NYSPHSAA basketball game — Monroe-Woodbury (Section 9) vs. Ursuline (Section 1) Class AA girls sub-regional — has been postponed due to coronavirus-related reasons.
Five other sub-regional NYSPHSAA basketball games, all between Section 9 and Section 1 teams, were played in empty gyms on Wednesday.
Sportswriters Cap Carey, Gregory Gay and Philip Sanzo contributed to this report.
