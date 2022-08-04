HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
LATHAM — Five north country schools were named either 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete Schools of Distinction or Schools of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Wednesday.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 7:56 pm
Frontier League schools Alexandria and Belleville Henderson were each named Schools of Distinction. Frontier League school Lowville and Northern Athletic Conference schools Salmon River and St. Lawrence Central were named Schools of Excellence.
Schools receive Schools of Distinction status by having 100 percent of its varsity programs qualify for the Scholar-Athlete award during the school year. Schools of Excellence are bestowed on schools with 75 percent of its varsity programs qualifying for the Scholar-Athlete honor.
Alexandria’s 10 programs and Belleville Henderson’s seven won the Distinction honor, while Lowville’s 17, Salmon River’s 15 and St. Lawrence’s nine won the Excellence honor.
