WATERTOWN — Riley Connell scored a goal and assisted on another to help spark a balanced effort as Watertown’s boys soccer team blanked rival Immaculate Heart Central, 3-0, on Friday night in a Frontier League “A” Division match at IHC.
With the game scoreless at halftime, Connell assisted on Colton Walker’s goal in the 49th minute for a 1-0 lead.
Simon Stratton and Connell each followed with a goal in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively, for Watertown, which won the division’s regular-season title last season.
Evan Richardson made two saves for the Cyclones, who improved to 4-0-1 overall, including 2-0 league.
“This is a good rivalry, so you always know it’s going to be close,” Watertown coach Todd Heckman said. “Fortunately, we got things going when we had to.”
Andrew Ranger finished with 15 saves for the Cavaliers (1-5, 1-1), who won the division’s playoff crown last year.
CARTHAGE 4, INDIAN RIVER 1
Joey Johnston scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, including the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute, to spark the Comets to an “A” Division victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Jalen Johnson and Jacob Barber scored a goal each for Carthage (2-2, 1-1) and Cole Gittins recorded two assists.
Kodjovi Avoulette scored a goal for Indian River (2-4, 0-2), and goalie Joe Raap finished with 12 saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, LOWVILLE 0
Graden Ratigliano and Josh Bliss scored in the 71st and 76th minutes, respectively, with Bliss converting on a penalty kick, as the Spartans blanked the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game in Lowville.
Evan Widrick made five saves for South Jefferson (2-2, 1-0) against Lowville (1-3, 0-2).
LYME 2, BEAVER RIVER 1 (2 OT)
Kyle Gaumes scored his second goal of the game with a chip shot over the goalie in the 97th minute as the Indians edged the Beavers in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Tyler Wilson made nine saves for Lyme (2-1).
Montana Grunert scored a goal and Lincoln Becker was credited with 22 saves for Beaver River (1-3, 0-3).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Ryan Green’s two goals powered the Panthers past the Falcons in a crossover game at Turin.
Brandon Bast chipped in a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (4-0).
Matt Liddiard notched a goal for South Lewis (3-2, 2-2).
ALEXANDRIA 5, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Max Barnholt tallied a goal and three assists as the Purple Ghosts blanked the Patriots (0-4) in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Jacob Lynch and Terrin Thomson each scored twice for Alexandria (1-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 4, COPENHAGEN 1
Gabe Clement scored two goals and assisted on another as the Vikings topped the Golden Knights in a division crossover game at Clayton.
Chase Brooks contributed a goal and an assist for Thousand Islands (4-0, 3-0).
Lucas Slate made 14 saves for Copenhagen (2-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
CAZENOVIA 3, CARTHAGE 2
Lili Gavitt and Annie Baldwin each contributed a goal and an assist as the Lakers (3-0) edged the Comets in a nonleague game at Cazenovia.
Laura Albright and Delaney Escudero scored a goal each for Carthage (0-4) and goalie Kiannah Ward made seven saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.