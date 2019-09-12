WATERTOWN — Jenna Christopher scored a goal and assisted on another as Watertown’s girls soccer team blanked rival Immaculate Heart Central, 3-0, on Thursday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game at IHC.
Tatum Overton opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 29th minute for the Cyclones, who improved to 3-2 and 2-0 league.
After Christopher assisted on Chloe Adams’ goal in the 47th minute, Christopher followed with her goal in the 73rd minute.
Goalkeeper Alana Mastin made three saves against the reigning division champion Cavaliers (3-2, 0-1). IHC’s Keely Cooney finished with 12 saves.
LOWVILLE 0, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Jaeden Moscarelli made 12 saves as the Spartans forged a tie with the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game at Adams.
Goalie Liz Western finished with three saves for Lowville (2-0-1, 0-0-1) against South Jefferson (3-1-1, 0-1-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 7, ALEXANDRIA 3
Kamryn Barnes pumped in six goals as the Red Knights downed the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Maddy Briggs and Cadence Hutchins added goals for LaFargeville (1-3) that gave Joshua Baughn his first varsity coaching win.
Kat Probst netted two goals and added an assist for Alexandria (0-3).
LYME 5, BEAVER RIVER 2
Callie LaFontaine scored four goals to spark the unbeaten Indians to an interdivisional victory over the Beavers in Chaumont.
Camille Stevenson tallied a goal and assisted on two others for Lyme (4-0), and Simarra Willett recorded two assists.
Breanna Bishop made nine saves to post the win.
Emma Roggie and Brenna Mast each scored a goal for the Beavers (3-1, 2-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Breanna Scofield scored a goal and assisted on two others and Lexi Rogers tallied two goals to pace the unbeaten Panthers past the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Sydney Hess made seven saves to record the win for Belleville Henderson (4-0).
Murielle Fedorko finished with 13 stops for Sackets Harbor (1-2).
COPENHAGEN 5, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Brooke Smykla scored three consecutive goals, including the first goal of the game five minutes in, as the Golden Knights blanked the Falcons in a division crossover game at Copenhagen.
Raegan Dalrymple contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (3-0), and goalie Olivia Buckley made one save.
Zoey Hunziker finished with 13 stops for South Lewis (0-3, 0-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, SANDY CREEK 1
Rylee Dombach and Sarah Corbett scored a goal each as the Vikings (1-2, 1-1) edged the Comets (0-4) in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 97, CARTHAGE 83
McKenzie Way won two relay events and two individual events as the Cyclones beat the Comets in a FL “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Way got victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (3-0).
Kadince Bach won in diving, and Fiona Walker took the 100 butterfly for Carthage (1-2).
LOWVILLE 105, THOUSAND ISLANDS 72
Meredith Lovenduski got an individual win and was part of three winning relays as the Red Raiders topped the Vikings in a “B” Division meet at Clayton.
Lovenduski was victorious in the 200 individual medley and the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relays for Lowville (3-0).
Macey Cooper won the 100 butterfly and Claire Ward captured the 100 free for Thousand Islands (0-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 94, INDIAN RIVER 86
Emma Purvis and Ava Burns each took two individual events and were part of two winning relays as the Spartans beat the Warriors in an “A” Division meet at Adams.
Purvis won the 100 free and 200 IM, while Burns was victorious in the 50 and 500 free races for South Jefferson (2-1). Purvis and Burns teamed up on the first-place 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Brenlee Dingman won the diving competition for Indian River (0-3).
SOUTH LEWIS 56, BEAVER RIVER 38
Amelia Hoffman and Kayley Walsh each took three wins as the Falcons downed the Beavers in a “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
Hoffman took the 100 free, and Walsh got the win in the 100 butterfly for South Lewis (3-1, 2-1). Hoffman and Walsh teamed up to win the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
Kaia Schneider captured the 100 backstroke for Beaver River (1-2).
