WATERTOWN — Each Frontier League regular-season champion was tested before eventually taking its respective playoff titles at Saturday’s league tournament at Case Middle School.
FL “A” Division champion Indian River dropped the first two sets before rallying past host Watertown, 17-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-14, 15-8. Beaver River stayed unbeaten by rallying past Sandy Creek, 13-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23, 16-14, to win the “C” Division final. Lowville, the “B” Division champion, swept South Jefferson, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23, but overcame slow starts in each set.
BEAVER RIVER 3, SANDY CREEK 2
Kaelyn Boliver totaled 21 assists, 15 service points, nine kills and five aces as the top-seeded Beavers (14-0) overcame struggles with their setting to win their first playoff crown since 2020.
Madeline Hylen added 19 digs and eight kills while Rori Mattis collected 13 assists and 12 service points for Beaver River.
The Beavers survived some difficult periods where they were struggling set up points. Sandy Creek was contesting every point and using power at the net to finish off points.
“They were flying,” said Hylen, who is a senior. “We had to get a police tracker on those things to see how fast they (the shots) were going.”
Beaver River won the fourth set to force the winner-take-all fifth after Boliver served her team to a 5-0 lead. That helped the Beavers settle down after a shaky fourth set.
“Those serves made us feel a lot better and we realized we can come back, said Boliver, a freshman setter.
However, the Comets jumped up to a 6-0 lead and were up 10-2 in the fifth set. Some thought the match was over, but the Beavers fought back and to win the match when there were plenty of doubts. Even longtime coach Gene Sundberg was amazed by the comeback.
“I asked four parents and they didn’t really have an answer,” Sundberg said. “We didn’t pass the ball well and our serving was off.”
The battle may have been what the Beavers needed going into a tough Section 3 Class C bracket. Teams like Mount Markham, Tully, Cooperstown and Lowville await Beaver River in the upcoming tourney.
“I mentioned to coach that we needed this game to show that we weren’t invincible and that we weren’t going to be able to walk our way through sectionals,” junior Kennedy Becker said.
Maiya Hathway racked up 19 assists, 18 digs, 15 service points, 13 kills and four aces, while Lizzie Glazier notched 21 service points, 18 kills, 15 digs, six aces and five blocks for the Comets (10-6), who saw another six-point lead slip away in the fifth set.
Sandy Creek saw a 6-0 lead disappear in the Jan. 27 regular-season finale to Lowville. Comets coach Dori Hathway said her team took the loss in stride and will be ready for Class D sectionals. Sandy Creek is the defending champion in Class D and won a sectional title three of the past four years a tournament was held.
“The girls are ready and have been showing that they’re competitive,” Hathway said. “League is over and now they got to focus on sectionals.”
INDIAN RIVER 3, WATERTOWN 2
Sydney Carbone totaled 24 digs, 19 kills, nine service points and two aces, while Maddy Moore collected 44 assists, 24 digs and 12 service points for the Warriors (14-1), who earned back-to-back regular-season and playoff titles for the first time in program history.
Indian River’s play-making and offense sparked the team.
“We practiced our offense a lot and seeing them put that into work in a game is really cool,” Indian River assistant Mikayla Williamson said.
Watertown (9-9) got out to a flying start as it smartly kept Indian River off-balance. The Cyclones were paced by Kate Ciscell (15 kills) and Augusta Boohmhower (13 digs and 13 assists). Watertown raced out to an early lead with good shots and strong play.
“We worked hard on making smart plays and finding the open holes,” Watertown head coach Robin Boomhower said. “We were talking and playing with a lot of heart.”
However, the Warriors stayed calm and worked their way back into the match by using a mantra from former Malone guard and motivational speaker Missy West. This slogan helped the team forget about losing the opening two sets.
“We have that this called ‘Flush It’ where we take a spin around and move on,” said Madison Bigelow, who recorded 17 service points, 14 kills and 11 digs. “You take your time in serving.”
Indian River ran its offense through outside hitters Carbone and Bigelow to finish off points. The Warriors were also smarter around the net and converted chances when they got them. Indian River credited a key adjustment turning the match around.
“We definitely communicated a lot more and trusted each other to cover defense and offense,” Carbone said.
The Class A bracket is loaded with powers like New Hartford and Whitesboro, but Indian River wants to take that next step and make a good sectional run. However, it will need to clean some things up against tougher competition.
“When we play a little bit stronger teams, we can’t make as many mental errors,” Warriors head coach Alyssa Sidmore said. “We know it’s not going to be easy, but we’re excited and we’d love to be back here for the final.”
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Mackenzie Ples totaled 29 assists and 10 digs, while Peyton Cole collected 20 digs and 14 kills as the Red Raiders (12-3) won their fourth straight playoff title.
Lowville is the defending Class B champion, but dropped down to Class C this season due to enrollment numbers.
The Red Raiders got off to slow starts in each set, but managed to work their way out of trouble.
Longtime Lowville head coach Jim Rhodes credited the Spartans’ effort and said they’re a good young team.
“South Jeff is an awesome team and they really played well,” Rhodes said. “We have just a little more experience with these seniors.”
Audrey Bibbins netted seven kills and Sophia Picchianti added 14 digs for the Spartans (6-10), who usually start off slow in sets. South Jefferson coach Becca Hare likes what she’s sees from her team going into the playoffs.
“We have six seniors, some good athletes and some young girls that are still learning,” Hare said. “Overall we have a very skilled, athletic, experienced team that at this point and look forward to a sectional run.”
The Spartans got off to an 8-2 start in the third set, but the Red Raiders rallied like in the first two sets. Lowville has showed it can stay in matches and go on prolonged runs to put away matches.
“I think the team has lot of energy from all areas of the court,” Cole said. “I know a lot of our seniors bring energy and positivity and we don’t get down on ourselves.”
The Raiders also feel like they can collect sectional wins. Different players have stepped up at the various points in the season for Lowville.
“I think every single game another one of us shows up to help run the show and prove to our team how deep we are,” senior libero Jada Lee said.
The seeding meeting for the Section 3 tournament is Tuesday, and the sectional finals will be Feb. 18 at Case Middle School.
