Q: What made you fall in love with your sport?
A: “My friend Scott Diange and I played baseball and wanted to try something else. We started playing tennis and we just loved the difficulty of it. The game brings a different skill set.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in your sport?
A: “Last year when we beat Carthage on one of the last days of the season to become Frontier League co-champions. Me and my partner (Brennan Hemphill) were facing a team we’d lost to twice before, but we ended up winning and we were the deciding point that got us the win and the split.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “When Kyle Busch came back from a broken leg a couple of years ago to win. I’m not a NASCAR fan, but that was pretty cool.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I know he’s not the most popular, but I love Tom Brady. I think he’s an underdog after being drafted in the seventh round from Michigan. I don’t understand the hate, but he always wins. I love him even though everyone doubts him.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “I know it’s not from my sport, but the advice I got does apply. My soccer coach Bob Bastian told me don’t be scared of the ball. That’s always stuck with me.”
