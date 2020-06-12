Q: How did you fall in love with softball?
A: “Well I started playing youth from third to sixth grade and my dad was actually the coach, and I just enjoyed spending time with him and my friends playing.”
Q: As an athlete, what’s been your favorite moment of your career?
A: “I love competing in those games that you never know who is going to win because you just feel stronger as a team, and it’s just such a relieving moment when you do end up on top, and if you do lose, it’s a good learning moment.”
Q: Is there a specific game that comes to mind that you always thing back on?
A: “I can’t remember what year it was but it was my sophomore year and we were in the sectional semifinals and we had just beat Oriskany by one run and it was just a great game, and I threw a strikeout to end the game, it was just a great game.”
Q: What’s your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “I like going to watch kids that I helped in youth sports and seeing their faces when you get there to watch them, they’re very excited that you’re there supporting them.”
Q: Is there a specific athlete you look up to and why do you look up to them?
A: “Honestly, no. I guess I never really thought about it. I like playing for myself and my team.”
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate?
A: “To keep a clear mind. Mistakes are going to happen, you can’t dwell on it because there’s going to be a new play coming up next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.