Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I fell in love with swimming in fifth grade when I started competing for my club team, Northern Tribs Swimming.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “I have many favorite moments. My relay teams and I have broken school and league records and I cannot choose just one of those moments. Although I have broken my school’s backstroke record, nothing compares to the feeling of breaking a record with your teammates.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “When Missy Franklin won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2012 London Olympics. I remember being at the edge of my seat screaming at the TV with my Team USA shirt on.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I have many athletes I look up to, one being Katie Ledecky. I have always admired the ways she trains and the outlook she has.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in your sport?
A: “One of the best pieces of advice I received was from a teammate. She always told me that you can’t stop. You must keep pushing yourself or else you will never be satisfied.”
