Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I first fell in love with volleyball back in the seventh grade. At that time Canton did not have a modified team, but my best friend wanted to play so my friends and I helped raise the money to start a team. I had an amazing modified coach (Kate Porter) that taught me not to give up, and to be successful you need to put in a lot of time and effort. She sparked my love for volleyball and helped me become the athlete I am today.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “It’s hard to identify one moment that stands out more than the rest. A volleyball game is full of rallies and there is always one team that wins the rally and one that loses it. My favorite moment as a player is that feeling I get when my team wins a long rally and I can feel the excitement among my teammates. The longer I play volleyball the more I realize how much of an impact the energy of our team and the fans have on the game.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “My favorite moment as a fan was going down to Binghamton to watch our high school boys basketball team play in the (Class B) final four. Our school sent down fan buses and they had the whole community supporting them.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “The athlete I look up to most is Lindsey Vonn. She is a World Cup alpine ski racer. The reason I look up to her is because she ended her Olympic career with a bronze medal and did not regret it. She knew she did all she could and was proud of how far she had come. Lindsey Vonn reminds me that if you put in all you have to offer then you will never have regrets about the outcome.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in your sport?
A: “The best advice I ever received as a volleyball player is to play as hard as you can for every rally. Volleyball is different than most sports because you typically stop playing on average every 13 seconds. I was taught to play the game rally by rally and focus on winning each individual point.”
