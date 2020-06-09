Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I fell in love with (soccer) at a young age. My father taught my brothers and I how to play when we were in elementary school and from that point on we continued playing and going to soccer camps. I really fell in love with the game my first year of modified where coach (Lori) Brewer pushed me every day to become a better player. My teammates and coaches over the years have had a huge impact on my love for the game.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “My best memory was winning my first Section 10 (Class D) championship (in 2018). We had a 21-1 overall record and being able to win the championship and see the continued support from the community is something I’ll never forget.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “My best memory was being able to watch my brother’s soccer and basketball games throughout high school. I also loved being able to watch the Canton girls basketball team make their run for the (Class B) final four (in 2019). They were always a respectful team and great competition and I enjoyed getting to watch other teams from Section 10 represent us in the state tournament.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I looked up to a lot of older athletes I watched when I was in elementary school and even older athletes I played with as a freshman. I also looked up to my brother Joe as an athlete because of his dedication to every sport he played.”
Q: What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate?
A: “The best advice I’ve gotten was from coach (Fred) Foster. He would always say, ‘Can’t isn’t a word,’ and, ‘Play every game like it’s your last.’ I think that’s a great mind-set to have as an athlete.”
