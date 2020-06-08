Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I have been around wrestling since I can remember and have always been in love with the sport. The great thing about wrestling is that I control the outcome of my success based on the work that I put in.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “My favorite moment as a wrestler was having my hand raised as a New York State champ. This has been a life-long goal and to finally achieve it was a dream come true.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “My favorite moment as a sports fan was witnessing (Cornell’s) Yianni Diakomihalis win a national championship as a true freshman with a torn ACL. I was lucky enough to watch this moment live in Cleveland, Ohio. It made it that much better because Yianni was also a wrestler from New York, like myself.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “The athlete that I look up to the most is Kyle Dake. He is a very accomplished wrestler from a small town in New York State (Ithaca), much like Gouverneur.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in your sport?
A: “The best advice I’ve ever received from all of my coaches is to be the hardest worker in the room. Because of that advice, I don’t ever get outworked in the wrestling room. This has helped me in all facets of my life as well.”
