Q: How did you fall in love with hockey?
A: “My father got me into it when I was probably like 3. ... A funny story is I almost quit because my skates were too small, they would hurt my feet every practice I was going to. One of my teammates (Traigh Kittle) when I was probably 8, 9 years old, his skates were too big and they were the exact same brand as mine were. So we ended up trading skates at practice, and they ended up being perfect sizes for both of us. So from being absolutely miserable before practice to absolutely loving (hockey) after that, that just took a turn for me. After that practice, it just changed everything for me.”
Q: As an athlete, what’s your favorite moment in hockey?
A: “We had one moment in the 1980 Rink in Lake Placid, the same rink where Team USA won a gold medal. We were in a tournament championship game with the St. Lawrence Steel and we ended up tied 1-1 going into overtime. And after a close overtime, we ended up going to a shootout. My father was my head coach at the time and the order (for the shootout) was me, my teammate Trent King and another teammate. I didn’t want to go first and I let my friend Trent go first and he ended up scoring. My sister got the next goal on video of me probably having one of the best moves I’ve ever had in the game of hockey, and ended up scoring the winner in the gold medal game of the Lake Placid tournament, that was at the bantam level.”
Q: As a hockey fan or a fan of any sport, do you have a favorite moment?
A: “It was easily the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs won by the Washington Capitals. I’ve been a Caps fan since I was very young and to see a team like that, they kind of had a curse where they always lost in the second round. And in a year nobody thought they could have done it, they ended up beating a team which always beat them, the Pittsburgh Penguins. And then they followed that up by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning and went to beat the Cinderella team, the Vegas Golden Knights, to win their first Stanley Cup. Just watching (Alex) Ovechkin hoist the Cup, it still gives me chills to this day.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “Easily it’s Kobe Bryant in basketball. Because his motto was called the Mamba Mentality, where you always work hard and try to perfect your game and you always try to be the best no matter who you’re going against. He was probably the first person I looked up to because he definitely inspired a lot of people. It doesn’t matter your age, it doesn’t matter what you play, it doesn’t matter what you look like, it doesn’t matter, anything. If you work hard towards something, you will definitely earn it — and that was definitely a big thing for me when I was growing up.”
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate?
A: “There’s a lot of good ones, but if I had to pick one, it’s definitely simple, but it’s always give 110 percent no matter what. It sounds corny, but at the same time, when you’re the leader of a team, you always want to show you’re working hard — you’re there to inspire your other teammates. ... That’s easily the best advice I’ve ever been given.”
