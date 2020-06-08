Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “The hard work is what helped me fall in love with the sport. It teaches you work ethic and it gives you confidence once you get good at it. It’s just a great feeling.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “The first time I won the Section 3 tournament (at 145 pounds in 2019). When you work hard all season and you accomplish a goal, that’s the best feeling.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “I saw this match between (wrestlers) Jordan Burroughs and Kyle Dake and it makes me want to be like them some day. I always try to catch it on Flowrestling.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “Burroughs and Dake are my favorite athletes. I look up to both of those guys. They have a work ethic that no one else has. They’re the best I’ve ever seen.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “My assistant coach Derek Brenon told me that if you put your mind to it, then you can do anything. I used that advice at states when I was trailing 7-3 to someone from Section 6 (Jacob DeWolf of Niagara-Wheatfield). That advice helped me come back and win.”
