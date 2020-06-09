Q: How did you fall in love with soccer?
A: “I think I fell in love with it because my family’s been playing it. My dad (Terry) played it, my mom (Jennifer) played it, so I always grew up playing it with my family, and I was always very passionate about competing against them, which made me fall in love with it.”
Q: As an athlete, what’s your favorite moment in soccer?
A: “My favorite moment was playing in the sectional finals at (SUNY) Cortland as a junior. We didn’t win, but the experience is something that I can’t put into words. We lost with like just under a minute left to Westhill, it was a very intense game. It wasn’t a game we were really expected to win, but we fought with everything we had until literally to the last minute, and I think we were just really proud to be there.”
Q: As a soccer fan or a fan of any sport, do you have a favorite moment?
A: “I think my favorite fan moment was when the U.S. women won the World Cup. I think it was just special to see our women’s team winning something so big and they’ve been so successful, and I’ve always looked up to them my whole life as a soccer fan. I really look up to Alex Morgan, she’s a forward. I think she’s just fearless, she just plays with her whole heart, and you can tell that every time she gets the ball she just has a drive to win.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “The athlete I looked up to the most is Haley Cole, she’s a former Lowville soccer player. She played the position, defense, I played these past years, before me, so she was a mentor and pretty much taught me everything I knew about the position that I play now. She also had a love for scoring (header) goals on corners, which is a role I stepped into this year.”
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate?
A: “I think the best advice I ever received would be from coach (Leo) Sammon and every year he would give a message about geese. Pretty much it’s the story of how geese always fly together and when one falls down, the other must go with it to protect it until it’s ready to fly again. And the advice is pretty much about being a team and how to work together and having everyone’s back — and that’s when geese fly best, when everyone’s healthy and doing well. So every year he would give that message and it brought us together as team — and I take it to heart very much.”
