Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I fell in love with baseball at a young age, one of the main reason was playing ball in my backyard. Seeing how many home runs you can hit or trying different ways to strike each other out was where it all started.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “Winning Section 10 last year.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “Seeing Tiger Woods win the Masters last year after the long wait due to physical and mental challenges.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I would say I look up to Derek Jeter the most throughout my baseball career so far. The way he carried himself on and off the field makes him an amazing ball player and role model.”
Q: What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “The only person that’s going to beat you is yourself.”
