Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I grew up watching football with my dad and I instantly fell in love with the game. He was my coach in Pee Wee from age 5 to 12 and it has always been a part of my life.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “My favorite moment was senior night. So many thoughts ran through my head before that game. I thought about all the time me and my teammates and best friends put into the game of football since we were little kids. It was very emotional but we all came ready to play and had a great game in front of a great crowd.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “My favorite moment was when OFA hockey went into four overtimes and two shootout rounds to beat Salmon River in the (Division II) playoffs this year. I’ve been to multiple professional sporting events, but that game was absolutely insane. Watching some of my best friends win that extremely long game in a packed arena was so cool.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “The athlete I look up to the most is Christian McCaffrey. He’s one of the best backs in the league, but also catches a lot of passes. He’s really humble off the field and does a lot of good this for his community and he wears number 22 as well.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in your sport?
A: “The best adviced I’ve received in the game of football has always come from my varsity coaches. They always stressed the fact that you cannot take moments for granted. Before every game they would tell us to have fun. The time you have playing football is limited. They reminded us frequently that it would go by fast and they were right. My teammates and I were very lucky to have a coaching staff that put in the amount of time they did.”
