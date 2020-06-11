Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I fell in love with lacrosse when I moved up to the girls varsity lacrosse team in seventh grade. I instantly loved the level of competition.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “My favorite moment as a lacrosse player was when we finally beat Heuvelton my junior year in the first round of playoffs.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “My favorite moment as a sports fan was when our varsity football team won one of their sectional games and the whole student section stormed on the field.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “The athlete I look up to the most is my grandfather. He was always pushing me to do my best and always gave me the best tips on every sport I have played.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “The best advice I’ve ever received was from my volleyball coach and that was, ‘only you can get in your head.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.