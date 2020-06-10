Q: How did you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I’ve always loved running and I realized I specifically liked sprinting while playing soccer at a young age. My older brother also did track and field, so I was always at his meets eagerly watching all the different events before I was old enough to start modified. I was so excited that I would practice long and triple jumps by myself in my yard using a hockey stick as a takeoff line!”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
A: “My favorite (but also probably most stressful) moment was my freshman year at the outdoor state championship in Cicero. Right before the (400) meter relay the officials told us we were ineligible to race because our shorts weren’t exactly matching. Luckily, at the last minute, Malone’s other relay team found us in the crowd and kindly lent us their shorts to borrow for the race. Despite all the panic, and having to wear such a weird color combo (orange and green), I think the adrenaline helped us as we ended up getting 10th overall and a team personal record.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “One of my favorite moments was in 2018 when USC’s Kendall Ellis made an unreal comeback as the final leg of the (1,600) meter relay, causing USC to win the NCAA Track and Field Championships.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I look up most to my great-grandfather, Simeon Toribio, who represented the Philippines in three Olympics from 1928-36. He was a high jumper and won the bronze medal during the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, inspiring me to do track and field (jumping specifically). He also became a civil engineer later in life and since I plan to pursue engineering as well, he has showed me that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it.”
Q: What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in your sport?
A: “I will always remember coach (Josephine) Brown’s famous quote, ‘You’re only as good as your workout.’ She would repeatedly tell us that during practice. It helped me to realize that the hard work you put in over time is what leads to success, which not only applies to sports, but anything in life.”
