Q: What made you fall in love with your sport?
A: “I just love the competition of (volleyball). The game is such a mental sport and every team I’ve been on has had nice people. It helps to be on a team when everyone is nice and you love everyone.”
Q: What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in your sport?
A: “It’s during games when my team and I are excited and we push through to get every point we can.”
Q: What is your favorite sports moment as a fan?
A: “I just like the competitiveness in just about any sport.”
Q: What athlete do you look up to the most?
A: “I don’t really particularly have a specific favorite athlete. I’ll watch clips of the sports I play online and I’ll watch football and baseball with my family.”
Q: Best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or teammate in that sport?
A: “One of the assistant coaches (Courtney Michael) told me stop thinking. Once you get in your own head, things stop working.”
