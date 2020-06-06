We all remember that moment and if you close your eyes you can still see it.
You may not remember many details, but you remember the feeling. That awesome, blood-pumping, adrenaline-filled feeling.
That feeling when you fell in love with sports.
It doesn’t have to be a big game — most times it’s not. It could be playing in the backyard with your brother or sister; it could be standing on the sidelines or in the stands watching your high school team, all dressed in those matching uniforms that looked so darn cool; it could be staying home with a loved one and just watching whatever game was on the TV.
It really could be anything, but you’ll always remember it. For many, that first little spark ignited exciting playing careers.
If nothing else, high school sports is the epicenter of passion. There are no contracts or endorsements, it’s just about playing the game — and winning for your community.
In the north country, we’ve seen that passion first hand.
We’ve seen it in victory: The Harrisville boys basketball team smiling, crying and simply trying to comprehend being basketball state champions in 2019.
And we’ve seen it in defeat: An insanely talented LaFargeville softball team losing in the 2019 state final four after a truly remarkable run.
Win or lose, the passion gushes out of the players. So does the love.
We at the Watertown Daily Times want to look more into that love. Where does it come from? When was it felt the most? What ignited that spark?
Over the course of this week, beginning on Tuesday and running through Saturday, you will hear from more than 30 Frontier League and Section 10 varsity athletes, representing 13 different sports, about how they fell in love with their game.
We wanted to keep their story as much in their own words as possible, so, the series will be in a question-and-answer format with each player answering the same five questions:
1. What was the moment that made you fall in love with your sport?
2. What’s your favorite moment as an athlete in that sport?
3. What’s your favorite sports moment as a fan?
4. What athlete do you look up to the most and why?
5. What’s the best advice you’ve received from a coach, mentor or a teammate?
With sports mostly absent from our current lives, you’ll find these athletes’ answers to not only be enlightening but also pure. It is a sign that when high school sports return, they will come back with the same vigor as when they abruptly left.
Having conducted some of these interviews, I suggest you make it a point to read each day’s issue, the breakdown of the schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, football and wrestling; Wednesday, soccer and swimming; Thursday, basketball, track/ cross country and hockey; Friday, lacrosse, golf and tennis; Saturday, baseball, softball and volleyball.
The series is called “For The Love Of Sports” because that’s why these kids do it.
Sportswriter Philip Sanzo covers high school sports for the Times.
